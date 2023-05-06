Dominant Alvaro Bautista is miles ahead of the rest of us, says Jonathan Rea

Jonathan Rea is currently in fifth place in the World Superbike Championship, 101 points behind leader Alvaro Bautista

Jonathan Rea says it will be a ‘surprise’ if runaway World Superbike title leader Alvaro Bautista doesn’t maintain his dominant start to the season this weekend at Catalunya in Barcelona.

The Spanish rider has won eight of the nine races during the opening three rounds and is unbeaten in any race he has finished, with the only blemish on Bautista’s record occurring in the Superpole race in Indonesia, where he crashed out.

He leads the Championship by 56 points from Pata Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu going into the first race of the weekend today (1.00pm) and is 101 points clear of six-time champion Rea back in fifth.

Bautista, who clinched the world crown for the first time in 2022, has been untouchable on the Aruba.it Ducati and on Thursday confirmed he had agreed an extension to his contract with the Italian manufacturer until the end of the 2024 season.

With the former MotoGP star in such a rich vein of form at a circuit where the 1km long main straight will be perfect territory for the diminutive Bautista on the Panigale V4R, Rea says the biggest shock will be if the 38-year-old doesn’t seal his third treble of the season with ease.

“I think the biggest surprise will be if Alvaro doesn’t win all three races by a country mile,” said Rea.

“The rhythm he had in the test was incredible and that has laid down the gauntlet now for everyone to improve. He has put the level really, really high so we will try to work with the team, but I think it’s going to be a very tough weekend.”

Jonathan Rea is competing in Barcelona this weekend

Rea has struggled to challenge consistently for race wins and podiums on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR, but he secured two runner-up finishes at the previous round at Assen before crashing out of the final race of the weekend.

“We’ve had some good moments here and I have fond memories of our first ever Superbike race here when we won the first time,” Rea said.

“But since then, especially when the temperatures rise, it’s a track that consumes the front quite a lot and it’s an area that we can’t hide behind — it’s a weak spot with our bike.

“We had a great test here a few weeks ago and we tried to make some steps forward and we carried that on to Assen; we found that the bike was working also well in Assen, but we have some new chassis items that we hope will help in this area for the weekend.

“Everyone has been working so hard to try and improve this area and in the test we did a lot of laps, so let’s see what the weekend brings — I’m not too pessimistic to start because we have to start with an open mind and try to do a good job, but we know this track is going to be very difficult.”

Rea has stated that a ‘major update’ is required from Kawasaki to enable him to seriously threaten Ducati’s dominance, but the 36-year-old accepts that any major changes to the ZX-10RR won’t come in 2023.

“For sure not this year because we’re very much stuck in the ’23 model year,” he said.

“Next year, I’m not privy to the direction of Kawasaki and what their future plans are, so we just focus on trying to give them the information we have from the track and I’ve no idea what the future holds.

“But of course we’re pushing the engineers all the time on what we need at the race track to be competitive and we should wait and see.”

Rea was third fastest in free practice on the combined times yesterday, only 0.166s down on pacesetter Bautista, whose team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi was second fastest, 0.147s adrift.

Turkey’s Razgatlioglu was fourth quickest, 0.067s behind Rea, with Honda’s Iker Lecuona and Andrea Locatelli (GRT Yamaha) the top six.

Tomorrow, the Superpole race is at 10.00am with race two at 1.00pm.