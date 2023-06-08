Dominating Michael Dunlop races towards his date with Isle of Man TT history

Michael Dunlop stands on the brink of history on Friday when one more victory at the Isle of Man TT would put him level with his uncle Joey’s record of 26 victories.

The Ballymoney man could also take over as the most successful rider ever around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course, although he will have to turn the tables on Peter Hickman in the second RL360 Superstock race (11.45am), who won the opener by 23 seconds from Dunlop.

However, his prospects of winning this afternoon’s second Carole Nash Supertwin race (2.00pm) for a double on the Paton look nailed on, provided the Italian machine lasts the three-lap distance without any problems.

Dunlop has been head and shoulders above everyone else in the Supertwin class and shattered his own lap record in qualifying, lapping at 123.474mph from a standing start.

He didn’t need to set such a searing pace to win the first Supertwin race on Tuesday, with Dunlop’s fastest lap coming in at 121.905mph on the third lap.

Mindful of pushing the Paton too hard, he nonetheless had 26.7s in hand over runner-up Mike Browne, who edged out Jamie Coward to earn his maiden TT podium on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton.

Dunlop has another gear if he needs it but the 34-year-old will no doubt adopt a similar strategy today, with the emphasis on getting the job done as opposed to pushing the S1-R to the limit unless circumstances dictate otherwise.

“We really did nurse that bike really easy the whole race and I wanted to go as easy as I possibly could,” said Dunlop after his victory in the first race.

“I’d love to do a raging lap to see what the bike could do but we had to be gentle.

“We’ll just try to batter on and get it done, keep pushing on and there’s a few more races yet.

“It’s probably the best conditions at the TT there’s ever been and the weather has been fantastic, the roads are fantastic and the organisers are running a fantastic event at the moment.”

He clocked the fastest TT lap ever unofficially on the final day of qualifying last Friday at 135.531mph on the Hawk Racing Honda Superbike and also set the first 130mph lap on a Supersport machine on his way to win number 25 on Wednesday.

Another victory today would also see Dunlop match Ian Hutchinson’s 2010 record of winning five solo races in a week.

He has won four races at the TT for the third time this year, previously clinching back-to-back four-timers in 2013 and 2014. Fellow Northern Ireland rider Phillip McCallen also won four races in 1996, while England’s Hickman joined the elite club after winning four times at the TT last year.

Cork rider Browne, a winner around the Mountain Course in the Lightweight race on a Laylaw Racing TZ250 Yamaha last August, will be looking to spoil the party in the 113.19-mile race today, but lap record holder Dunlop looks unbeatable.

Yorkshireman Coward is also a solid contender on his KTS Racing/Steadplan Kawasaki, although the Japanese Z650 machine is lacking the outright speed of the Patons and he will have his work cut out to take the runner-up spot from Browne.

Hickman, fourth on Tuesday, does not have the speed on his new PHR Yamaha R7 to mount a serious challenge for the podium, but he should be thereabouts again outside the top three.

Other top-six contenders include Josh Brookes (Dafabet Racing Kawasaki), who took over the ride from the injured Lincolnshire man Gary Johnson.

Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian (VAS Engine Paton) and Dominic Herbertson (John M Paterson/CC Engineering Kawasaki) are also on the shortlist.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan — third in 2022 — retired from the first race and will be eager to make amends on the PreZ Racing Kawasaki, as will Italian riders Francesco Curinga and Stefano Bonetti, who both retired on their Team ILR Paton machines on Tuesday.