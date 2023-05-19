Donington resurface gives Glenn Irwin fresh hope in bid to extend early British Superbikes lead

Glenn Irwin will hope to extend his early British Superbike Championship lead following his recent North West 200 success — © David Yeomans/Double Red

Glenn Irwin has switched back to short circuit mode for this weekend’s third round of the British Superbike Championship at Donington Park after notching a double at the North West 200 last Saturday.

The 33-year-old is the early title leader, holding a slender four-point advantage over his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell.

Two-time BSB champion Josh Brookes, who was denied the chance to race at the North West after his FHO Racing BMW team withdrew from the event in a row over a breach of regulations relating to the carbon wheels used on his and Peter Hickman’s M1000RR machines, is also only four points behind the Ulster rider after the first six races of the season.

Alastair Seeley — © Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Irwin finished as the runner-up in the Championship last year – and his big objective in 2023 is to become the first rider from Northern Ireland to win the series.

The Carrickfergus lad is not racing at the Isle of Man TT this year after making his debut in 2022, and all of Irwin’s focus is on lifting the title for Paul Bird’s team.

“It is kind of nice going to Donington Park as it kind of feels like we are going to a new track, now it has been resurfaced,” Irwin believes.

“I am looking forward to it and I am excited to ride the new Donington Park with the new tarmac as it is one of my favourite tracks on the calendar, and one where I have had success in the past.

“One of my best moments came there last year when we completed the race with one foot-peg and I was fighting at the time with my new team-mate Tommy Bridewell, so I have great memories of it.”

He added: “Tommy is clearly doing a great job as well and there are only a couple of points between us at the top of the Championship.

“For me, he is the perfect team-mate because he has so much experience on the Ducati, so I couldn’t ask for a better team-mate.

“I can tap into that and he is also a multiple race-winner and probably my closest Championship challenger.”

Irwin was fourth-fastest in free practice on Friday, with his brother Andrew 10th on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade.

The BSB Sprint race on Saturday is scheduled for 5pm with Sunday’s races at 1.15pm and 4.30pm.

In the National Superstock 1000 class, Alastair Seeley – a double-winner in the Superstock races at the North West 200 – was sixth-fastest on the combined free practice times on the SYNETIQ BMW.

Donegal’s Richard Kerr set the pace on the AMD Motorsport Honda from Alex Olsen (Team IWR Honda), who was involved in a clash with Seeley at the previous race at Oulton Park after wiping out the Carrickfergus man as they disputed the lead.

Meanwhile, Irish road racing in the Republic of Ireland has been cancelled this year because of high insurance costs.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the directors of Motorcycling Ireland – the sport’s governing authority in the south – on Thursday evening.

A statement issued by the organisers of the Skerries 100 in Co Dublin, the biggest national road race in the south, said they hoped to return in 2024.

“The discussion was to decide the financial viability of the recent quotes received,” the statement said.

“It was determined to be unviable, therefore there will officially be no insurance cover for 2023.

“Following the news we have no choice but to cancel the Skerries 100 which we had rescheduled for the 9th and 10th of September.

“We are gutted it has come to this, however we are hopeful that road racing will return in 2024.”

Motorcycle racing in Northern Ireland only went ahead at the eleventh hour following a revised insurance quote, with a donation from Co Tyrone businessman Derek Keys towards the North West 200’s insurance worth £140,000 saving the north coast road race this year.

Armoy in July is now set to be the final Irish road race of the season.