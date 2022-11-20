Eugene Laverty’s final World Superbike race ends in heartbreak as he is flown to hospital after crashing out at Phillip Island

Northern Ireland’s Eugene Laverty was flown to hospital after crashing out of the final race of his World Superbike career in Phillip Island, Australia.

The 36-year-old collided with Xavi Flores with five laps of race two remaining, sending him crashing into the barriers at turn one and causing the race to be red-flagged.

Laverty was transferred to Alfred Hospital in Melbourne to undergo treatment on his right leg and pelvis, but was said to be conscious after leaving the medical centre at the circuit.

Championship winner Alvaro Bautista took the victory on his Ducati as he was leading when the race was flagged, with Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Rea taking second ahead of Alex Lowes, both on Kawasakis.

It was a less than ideal way for the Bonovo BMW rider to bring down the curtain on his World Superbike career, Laverty retiring at the end of the season to become a co-owner of the team instead.

His 16-year career saw him finish runner-up in the Championship in 2013 and was twice runner-up in the World Supersport Championship, while he also spent two seasons racing in MotoGP too.

Laverty will end his career with a total of 13 wins and 35 podiums.

Earlier in the day, Bautista also won the Superpole race by three seconds over Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu – who finished second in the Championship ahead of Rea – with the Ulsterman coming third after gambling on slick tyres.