Father and son’s deaths bring Isle of Man TT death toll to five this year

Richard Stockton (driver) and son Bradley (passenger) were killed in a crash at the Isle of Man TT on Friday. Photo credit: Isle of Man TT Races

The death toll at this year’s Isle of Man TT event has reached five after organisers confirmed a father and son had been killed during Friday’s racing.

Roger (56) and Bradley Stockton (21) suffered fatal injuries on the second lap of the day’s Sidecar race.

The pair were from the English town of Crewe in Cheshire. Dad Roger was driving in Friday’s race when he crashed at Ago’s Leap at the beginning of the second and final lap, just under a mile into the course.

An experienced motorcyclist, Friday marked his 20th start at the TT event, while it was the debut for Bradley, who was riding on-board as passenger in the sidecar.

A statement from the Isle of Man TT Races detailed the organisers’ “deep sense of sorrow”.

It described how Roger “competed at the TT regularly from 2000 to 2008, before then returning in 2010, 2017 and at this year’s event. In his career, he claimed a total of twelve top-20 finishes and four top-10 finishes, as well as 10 Bronze Replicas.

“Bradley was a newcomer to the TT and finished his first TT race on Monday, securing an impressive 8th-place finish alongside his father. 2022 was their fifth season racing together, and Roger and Bradley were regular podium finishers and frontrunners in the British F2 Sidecar Cup Championship, finishing second in the championship in 2021.

“The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Roger and Bradley’s families, loved ones, and friends.”

Earlier this week, Davy Morgan from Saintfield, Co Down, lost his life following an accident during the Supersport race.

He was the third fatality at the 2022 TT, and died after he came off at the 27th milestone on the third and final lap of the first Supersport race on Monday, which also marked his 80th TT start.

Mr Morgan had considered retiring from the sport before the Covid-19 lockdown inspired him to extend his almost three decades-long racing career.

A statement issued by the organisers described the popular rider as a ‘highly experienced’ competitor who contested every TT since his debut in the 2002 Production 600 Race.

Friday’s tragedy is the second to strike the Sidecar event after Frenchman Cesar Chanal passed away at the same renowned part of the course last Saturday on the opening day of racing.

His passenger, Olivier Lavorel, remains in a Liverpool hospital in a critical condition.

Welshman Mark Purslow was also killed in a crash during practice last week.

Today was due to be the final day of the two-week festival, but poor weather conditions resulted in the main Senior TT event being postponed until Saturday.

The last time five people died at the annual Tourist Trophy tournament was 1989. In 1970, six people were killed at the races, making it the TT’s highest recorded death toll at one single event.

To date, 265 motorists have perished on the Snaefell Mountain Course since it began in 1907.