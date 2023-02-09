Fears for road racing as governing body holds talks over soaring insurance costs

The North West 200 would see its insurance costs rise from £30,800 to more than £97,000

A crunch meeting is set to take place tonight to discuss an insurance crisis with the potential to bring Irish road racing to its knees in 2023.

The sport’s governing body in Northern Ireland, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre), has been engaged in a months-long process to obtain an affordable public liability insurance quote for Irish road races, short circuit meetings and trials events under its jurisdiction.

Costs have sky-rocketed, with one quote being considered by the MUCI coming in at just under £330,000 — three times more than the £110,000 cost of public liability insurance in 2022.

The total cost of insurance to include other elements such as personal accident insurance is £410,000 — a massive hike over the £128,000 overall premium paid by promoting clubs collectively last year.

Under the current quote for 2023, clubs are facing a pay-out of £53,280 towards insurance cover for a national road race such as the Cookstown 100, more than triple the figure of £16,850 it cost in 2022. Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race, the North West 200, would see its insurance costs rise from £30,800 to more than £97,000.

Short circuit events at Bishopscourt and Kirkistown in Co Down would also be hit hard, with the costs of insurance for a one-day meeting trebling from £2,450 to £7,750. This would rise to just approximately £12,000 for a two-day meeting, representing another sharp rise over the £3,790 required last year.

Tonight’s meeting will seek to ascertain which clubs feel they will be able to meet the costs involved this year.

A number have already expressed their concerns privately that the figures quoted are a bridge too far.

It is understood some clubs are looking at the option of obtaining individual insurance cover for their events separately from the MCUI.

But with the first Ulster short circuit meeting of the season due to take place in March and the Cookstown 100 in April on the horizon, time is of the essence.

There is still some hope that an improved offer may be forthcoming, but one MCUI official stated: “Fingers crossed a last-minute better deal appears, but it is not looking likely at the moment.”

It is a similar story in the Republic of Ireland, where little headway has been made by Motorcycling Ireland.

The body’s President Sean Bissett said they had so far been unsuccessful in finding an insurance company even willing to look at providing cover, admitting ‘we have run out of options’.

The insurance issue comes at a time when many clubs are already struggling financially following two tough years when most races were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are five road races due to take place in Northern Ireland this year, including the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone (April 21-22) and Tandragee 100 in Co Armagh (April 28-29).

The North West 200 is set to be held from May 9-13, with Armoy in Co Antrim taking place from July 28-29 and the Ulster Grand Prix pencilled in for August 18-19.