Fermanagh rider airlifted to hospital after North West 200 crash

Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston has been airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing out of the Supersport qualifying session at the North West 200.

Johnston came off his vehicle at the Metropole corner near Portrush town centre which caused the session to be red-flagged and eventually led to its cancellation.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital by air ambulance but his condition is not critical.

Johnston was a Supersport class winner at last year’s North West 200 aboard his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha, one of five wins he has at the Triangle, and was among the favourites again this year.

The Fermanagh man is also the leader of the British Supersport Championship and won both races in the season-opener at Silverstone.