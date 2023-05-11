Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston suffers broken leg after North West 200 crash

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston sustained a broken leg in a crash yesterday during final Supersport qualifying at the North West 200.

The 33-year-old came off at Church corner, causing the session to be red-flagged.

Johnston is now set to miss the Isle of Man TT in two weeks’ time.

He was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following the crash, but race boss Mervyn Whyte said the five-time NW200 winner had no ‘critical injuries’.

“We had an incident at Church corner when the red flags went out,” said Whyte.

“We stopped the practice session and the rider involved was Lee Johnston. Lee is not critical, he was transported to York corner and then the air ambulance took him to hospital.

“It’s a fast part of the circuit coming into Church corner but the Recticel safety bales did their job.

“He hit the bales on the entrance to the corner but his injuries are not critical.”

From Maguiresbridge, Johnston now lives in Huddersfield. He is the current leader of the British Supersport Championship and won two races at Silverstone in the first round of the series in April.

Meanwhile, leading British Superbike team FHO Racing BMW has withdrawn from the rest of the event.

Riders Josh Brookes and Peter Hickman were excluded from the qualifying results because their machines were fitted with carbon wheels, which are not permitted under the regulations.

A statement from the FHO Racing team said it had withdrawn from the event ‘due to no confidence in the application of the Superstock technical regulations’.

It added: “The FHO Racing BMW M 1000 RR machines passed scrutineering on Tuesday (9 May) and were allowed to take part in all qualifying sessions before being informed they were not allowed to race moments before the Briggs Equipment Superstock race this evening.

“Having taking this issue out with the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 organisers, there is no confidence that the FHO Racing riders could take part in a race with the obvious dangers, and risks that road racing presents and then the performance protested or disqualified on a technicality that is not adequately explained.”

The statement continued: “The effort, commitment and logistics required to compete in the North West 200 are significant and this lack of confidence in the organisation renders the team’s participation in this year’s event impossible.”

Hickman and Brookes were two of the leading contenders on the BMW machines in the Superbike and Superstock classes.