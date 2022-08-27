Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston trying to bring something different in bid for third Manx victory in Senior Classic

A hectic three-race schedule is planned today at the Manx Grand Prix after wet weather on the Isle of Man yesterday forced the cancellation of the final practice session and the Dunlop Lightweight race.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson confirmed a revamped programme yesterday afternoon when unexpected rain showers led to the cancellation of the contingency practice session in the evening.

The Lightweight race for 250cc machines has been reduced from four laps to two and is pencilled in for 12.45pm today.

The MGP Supporters’ Club Junior race will run over four laps as originally planned (2.45pm) with the Bremont Senior Classic race taking place over three laps from 5.15pm.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the 2022 festival is set to conclude with the Mylchreests Group MGP Senior race (11.30am) and the RST Classic Superbike race (2.15pm), both over four laps of the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Practice and qualifying has now concluded after the cancellation of yesterday evening’s proposed final session and a number of Northern Ireland riders are in contention for the rostrum today, including Fermanagh man Lee Johnston.

Already a two-time winner at the meeting in the Classic Junior 250cc and Lightweight 250cc races, Johnston will be aiming to add to his tally this evening.

Morecambe man John McGuinness — the pre-race favourite — is a doubt on Roger Winfield’s dominant 500 Paton after engine trouble. The 50-year-old won the past two runnings of the race.

Johnston – who is missing this weekend’s British Supersport round at Cadwell Park to compete at the Manx – showed his potential on the Davies Motorsport TX500 Yamaha on Thursday night, setting his best speed of 108.41mph after completing two laps.

Cork's Mike Browne should in contention for today's Lightweight 250cc race

Team-mate Dominic Herbertson is also a podium challenger after lapping at 108.114mph, which was 3.4s down on Johnston’s time.

The 33-year-old from Maguiresbridge is also due to ride an iconic Honda RC45 in Monday’s Classic Superbike race, which has been attracting plenty of attention in the paddock.

“It’s such a rare machine and when you look down through the programme, there are so many Kawasaki ZXR750s out there,” Johnston said.

“We wanted to bring something different and it might not be the most competitive bike out there, but people love it and it’s great to have it here – that’s what the Manx Grand Prix is all about.

“We expected a few issues with it but we’ve got a few laps done now and although it definitely doesn’t like the jumps, it’s pretty good everywhere else,” he added.

“This year is really a test for 2023 and if we are able to get four laps done on Monday and a 120mph lap, then I’ll be happy.”

Johnston recorded his fastest lap on the RC45 on Thursday at 118.921mph from a standing start, improving significantly from his 114mph lap on Wednesday.

England’s James Hind will look to fulfil the promise he has shown this week in today’s opening Lightweight 250cc race on the Dennis Trollope Racing TZ250 Yamaha.

Hind’s 117mph lap on Thursday was the quickest during practice week and the 22-year-old has previous strong form in the book, finishing an eye-catching third in the race in 2019 behind Bruce Anstey and Davey Todd.

His rivals include Cork’s Mike Browne and Ian Lougher on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha machines, plus Michael Dunlop (Crossan Motorcycles Honda).

In the MGP Junior race, which is the domain of Supertwin machines this year, Spain’s Victor Lopez (Aprilia 660) and Franceso Curinga (Paton) from Italy appear to be the most likely winners after impressing in practice, while Manx rider Jamie Williams also holds solid claims on his Kawasaki 650.