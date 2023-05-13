FHO’s North West 200 exit regrettable, but let’s hope racing is abiding memory

Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes were not permitted to compete in Superstock at the North West 200

Racing or regulations. Everyone at the North West 200 would prefer to be talking about the former but the latter has been to the forefront of many a conversation around the famous Triangle circuit this week.

Controversial red tape and ruling issues, whatever the sport, tend to take away the spotlight from the action itself.

And that’s a pity because on Thursday night there was an exhilarating Supersport race with the popular Davey Todd coming home first.

Barely had he crossed the finishing line when news broke that fellow Englishman Peter Hickman and Australian Josh Brookes were not permitted to compete in the Superstock race to follow as their FHO Racing team’s BMW bikes had carbon wheels, which are not allowed in the regulations implemented by the MCUI Stewards of the Meeting.

These two guys had previously taken part in qualifying sessions on their BMW M 1000 RR machines which passed scrutineering on Tuesday, leaving fans to wonder if the bikes were banned from the race, why weren’t they barred from practice as well?

The FHO Racing team subsequently pulled out of the rest of the meeting and in a hard-hitting statement declared they had withdrawn “due to no confidence in the application of the Superstock technical regulations”.

FHO added that they had “checked the 2023 technical regulations against those of 2022 and the regulations remain the same, where the team raced the carbon homologated wheels in both Superstock races, as well as the event in 2019”.

Mervyn Whyte and his team do a fantastic job at the North West 200

Much like how Hickman and Brookes ride, there was no holding back with the statement continuing: “The effort, commitment and logistics required to compete in the North West 200 are significant and this lack of confidence in the organisation renders the team’s participation in this year’s event impossible.”

Votes of no confidence are what you get in politics. They shouldn’t come into motorcycling.

It would be harsh to say the wheels came off the North West 200 on Thursday night because racing went on with the incredible Alastair Seeley adding victory No.28 to his record tally with success in the Superstock category, but the regulation controversy was not a good look for what is a world-renowned event and led to questions in the pit lanes and the pubs in Portrush afterwards about what was going on.

Organisers of the North West said they “deeply regretted” the FHO Racing BMW team’s decision to withdraw. They also pointed out that the regulations “were approved by the sport’s governing body on January 2023 and published on the North West 200’s website at that stage” adding they were “informed of the Stewards’ decision at 9.30pm on Thursday” relating to the exclusion due to carbon wheels and “that no such action had been discussed” with them prior to that time.

It’s worth noting Thursday’s battle for Superstock glory started around 8pm. Wacky races!

To be fair to Mervyn Whyte and his team, they do a fantastic job in putting together a wonderful sporting spectacle, generating millions for the local economy, but as the legendary racer turned BBC pundit Philip McCallen said, the FHO Racing exit was “a massive disappointment”.

And all this after a businessman donated £140,000 to cover a huge hike in insurance costs so the 2023 North West could go ahead.

It is not the first controversy over regulations. You may remember last year Richard Cooper losing both his Supertwin wins due to a technical infringement which was appealed by team boss Ryan Farquhar with no final outcome to date.

Interestingly, Hickman will ride in today’s Supersport race on a Triumph and a Yamaha in the Supertwins. Could fate decree he makes the podium?

Whatever the results, here’s hoping today will only be about the racing and not regulations and that everyone comes home safe.