First Southern 100 win just great, says Davey Todd as Michael Dunlop left deflated

Davey Todd, Nathan Harrison and Michael Dunlop at Iron Gate during the Senior race

A jubilant Davey Todd said he was “stoked” to claim his first victory at the Southern 100 last night after a dominant performance in the opening Senior race.

The Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider took the honours by over 19 seconds from Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop (Buildbase Suzuki), with impressive Manxman Nathan Harrison (Steam Packet Company Honda) completing the top three at Billown.

Pre-race favourite Dean Harrison led the first four laps on his DAO Racing Kawasaki before retiring with a problem shortly after he was overtaken by the hard-charging Todd, who set the fastest lap at 115.165mph.

It was an exceptional effort by the Saltburn rider, who was competing at the event for only the second time after making his debut with John Burrows’ Northern Ireland team in 2018.

“It’s mega but it’s a shame I couldn’t have more of a battle with Dean because it was going to be good — he must have had an issue with his bike,” Todd said.

“Dean ran wide at the first hairpin and put his hand up, so I got past him there.

“I just tried to learn as much as I could on the first laps and I’m stoked to get my first win here.

“It’s so cool to see the people hanging over the fences out there and coming out to support us.

“Hats off to the team because we had a few issues yesterday, but they sorted those out and this bike is just absolutely awesome.”

Todd is enjoying a breakout season on the roads, with the 26-year-old claiming a series of rostrum results at the North West 200 and earning his first Isle of Man TT podium in the Superstock race last month.

Dunlop, though, was left deflated by his runner-up finish, with the 21-time Isle of Man TT winner saying he had “nothing else to give”.

“It was a bit of an embarrassing race,” said the Ulster rider.

“I had nothing else to give and that’s the way it goes.”

Harrison led off the line with Todd in hot pursuit, while Dunlop was in fourth place behind Nathan Harrison.

After three laps, Todd was only half a second behind the race leader and he made his move on lap four, hitting the front to take up the running.

Harrison, though, was forced out, leaving Todd a long way clear of Dunlop, who worked his way into third past Nathan Harrison.

With no one to trouble him, Todd ran out a clear winner by 19.2s from Dunlop, with Harrison getting the better of Yorkshireman Jamie Coward (KTS Racing by Steadplan Yamaha) for the last place on the podium.

Skerries rider Michael Sweeney was fifth on the MJR BMW ahead of Ryan Kneen, Rob Hodson (Dafabet Kawasaki) and Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan (Prez Racing Yamaha).

The race was delayed after a red-flag incident in the Sidecar qualifying session. No further details were provided.

Earlier, Harrison secured pole for tonight’s first Supersport race from Dunlop and Coward.

Last night’s opening Lightweight race for Supertwin machines was postponed due to rain. The organisers will now look to run the race during this evening’s programme, which also includes the second Senior race.