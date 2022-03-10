Former British Superbikes star James Ellison set to make his debut at the North West 200 after a two year wait

Ex-British Superbike rider James Ellison will finally have the chance to make his debut at the North West 200, two years later than originally planned.

Ellison was set to tackle the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course in 2020 but missed out after the north coast meeting was cancelled as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Now, the 41-year-old is counting the days until he takes his place on the grid in Portrush from May 10-14, when Ellison – who has a wealth of experience after competing in MotoGP, World Endurance and in America during his career – will ride a Suzuki GSX-R1000R prepared by Hawk Racing for Powerslide Motorcycles in the Superbike events this spring.

“I have been watching onboard laps every morning,” said Ellison, who finished as the runner-up in BSB in 2009.

“Station Corner seems daunting and I think it will blow my mind. The rest of the circuit looks fun too and I can’t wait to get here.

“If we are going to do the North West we are going to do it properly,” added Ellison, whose last race was the Le Mans 24 Hour meeting in 2020.

“I prefer Superbikes, although Superstock bikes are more forgiving as they aren’t as harsh to ride.”

Ellison will be joined by Powerslide Motorcycles’ Brad Clarke, who will also make his NW200 bow in the Superstock class on a 1000cc Suzuki.

Cookstown man Gary McCoy was also among the six newcomers taking a look around the NW200 course this week.

McCoy will ride a Kawasaki Supertwin machine prepared by Ryan Farquhar and a Yamaha R6 built by Isle of Man TT maestro Michael Dunlop under the MadBros banner at the North West.

The 26-year-old, who was the only rider to beat Alastair Seeley in the Ulster Supersport Championship last year at a wet Bishopscourt, said: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since watching the North West as a youngster.

“It’s the biggest event in Ireland that everyone goes to. It will just take a bit of time to get used to.”

The other newcomers include Austrian Julian Trummer, Wigan’s Josh Daley – who has raced at the TT and Ulster Grand Prix – and Manxman Michael Evans, who won the Junior and Senior Manx GP races in 2017.