Former Ulster Grand Prix winner and motorcycling legend Kunimitsu Takahashi dies

The first Japanese rider to win a Grand Prix on either two or four wheels, Takahashi won the 125cc class at Dundrod in 1961, the same year he triumphed at Hockenheim as a 21-year-old.

Forever linked with Honda having joined them in 1960 as a factory rider after an impressive junior racing career when a teenager, not only was he successful on the track, he was also successful off it as an owner.

Takahashi picked up four wins, 14 podiums and three fastest laps in his Grand Prix career, however a serious, life-threatening crash at the 1962 Isle of Man TT saw him switch to motorcars in 1965.

On four wheels, the Japanese would make one wildcard appearance at the 1977 Japanese Grand Prix, finishing ninth, after which he won four All-Japan Sports Prototype championships from 1985 to 1989.

Before retiring he would race in eight Le Mans 24 Hours, but while still racing he would set up Team Kunimitsu, which still races to this day and won Super GT titles in 2018 – with former F1 champion Jenson Button competing – and 2020.

It was with his own team that Takahashi picked up his final win at Le Mans in 1995 before retiring in 1999 to dedicate himself solely to off-track affairs.

"I am deeply sorrowful on the passing of Kunimitsu Takahashi," Honda president, CEO and representative director, Toshihiro Mibe said.

"He played a major role as a rider on the world championship stage at the dawn of Honda’s motor sports activities, and his four-wheel endeavours, he competed with Honda racing cars for over a quarter of a century, bringing many victories to the company.

"Takahashi’s influence went way beyond Honda, touching the hearts of everyone involved in motor sports. I am truly grateful for his countless achievements."