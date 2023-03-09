Fresh hope North West 200 could still go ahead after reduction in insurance quote

Glenn Irwin ahead of Dean Harrison and James Hillier during Superstock practice at last year's North West 200 — © PMAKER

The North West 200 organisers are considering a revised insurance quote for the May race meeting but warn there is a ‘pressing need’ for a final decision soon.

A reduced overall quote for Northern Ireland road races and short circuit events was received by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) this week, with clubs currently mulling over a new scale of charges.

However, with seven weeks until the North West 200 is due to take place from May 9-13, time is running out for race chief Mervyn Whyte and the Coleraine and District Motor Club.

A statement on Thursday said: “The MCUI UC has received a new insurance quotation for its 2023 events which the Coleraine and District Motor Club and the other organising clubs are now considering.

“We are very conscious that time is now short with regard to the organisation of this year’s fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200.

“With less than eight weeks until race week, there is a pressing need for a final decision to be made as soon as possible for everyone involved in the event.”

All road races, short circuit meetings and trials events were cancelled due to high insurance costs following an emergency meeting of the sport’s governing body on February 9.

Amid the crisis, the North West 200 retained some hope that Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race would still go ahead as planned.

The total insurance cost for Northern Ireland motorcycling this year – excluding motocross – rose from £170,000 to approximately £410,000.

It is understood the new quote obtained by the motorcycling union is for £315,000, which covers the NW200, Cookstown 100, Armoy, Ulster Grand Prix and approximately 10 short circuit events.

The North West 200’s contribution to the overall cost based on the scale of charges is believed to be £140,000.

A crowdfunding appeal set up by the MCUI (UC) with a target of £300,000 has to date raised around £91,000.