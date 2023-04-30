Frustration is now the motivation for Glen Irwin after rain ruins victory chances

Motorcycling

Glenn Irwin said that his frustration over a podium in the opening British Superbike race at Oulton Park reflected his title-winning mentality.

The BeerMonster Ducati rider, a winner in the opening round at Silverstone over Easter, finished the Sprint race in third after it was cut short on the penultimate lap when rain began to fall.

FHO Racing BMW’s Josh Brookes, who started from pole, took his second win of the season by 0.186s from Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW), with Irwin only 0.255s further back.

The Northern Ireland rider, second in the standings going into today’s two races (1.15pm and 4.30pm) at the Bank Holiday meeting in Cheshire, was preparing to press Haslam for second place when the race was halted.

“I felt good, especially at the beginning,” said Irwin.

“In the middle I maybe lost my rhythm for a lap or two.

“I worked really hard to try to be good in sector two and to look at Leon into Hizzy’s; bearing in mind the amount of laps left I wanted to have a go at Josh.

“I didn’t do a move on the last lap that we did there and it’s all ifs and buts, and in hindsight I should have.

“There’s homework to do tonight, but what pleases me is to be really frustrated with a third position, because that’s the mentality we need to win this championship this year.”

Peter Hickman was fourth on the second of the FHO Racing BMW machines ahead of Irwin’s BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell, who started the race from 15th place on the fifth row after a damp qualifying session.

Andrew Irwin claimed sixth on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade with Dublin’s Jack Kennedy in 12th on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha.

McAMS Yamaha rider Jason O’Halloran crashed out, while Michael Dunlop – riding the Hawk Racing Honda at Oulton ahead of next week’s North West 200 – did not finish the race.

In the National Superstock 1000 class, Alastair Seeley claimed pole in a wet qualifying session on the SYNETIQ BMW.

Seeley, who will be aiming to add to his record haul of 27 wins at the North West 200, was also fastest in the dry in free practice.

“The boys gave me a great bike there and with the red flag we changed a little thing with the rear, and it felt a lot better. I’d more grip,” he said.

“I could push on, but at 43 years of age I should know better. I crossed a white line at the chicane and had a bit of a moment, so then I just settled down and tried to be smooth and tried not to brake too hard on the new tarmac, because I crashed two weeks ago doing that (during a test).”

Lee Johnston qualified fifth fastest for today’s Supersport races on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha while Ballymoney man Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha) was 10th.

In the first National Junior Superstock race, Dungannon’s Cameron Dawson sealed fourth on the MSS Kawasaki.

Meanwhile, Francesco Bagnaia won yesterday’s MotoGP race at Jerez in Spain to move into the lead of the World Championship at the fourth round.

The Lenovo Ducati rider won a thrilling race from Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder, who was victorious in Saturday’s Sprint encounter, by two tenths of a second.

Australian Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM) completed the podium in third.