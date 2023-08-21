Gary Vines killed at Manx Grand Prix

English rider Gary Vines has died following a crash on the first day of the centenary Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man.

The incident happened in the opening Senior and Classic Superbike qualifying session on Sunday afternoon at the fast Ballagarey section, resulting in a red-flag stoppage.

Qualifying was halted for around one hour before continuing again.

On Monday afternoon, the organisers confirmed the tragic news that 33-year-old Mr Vines had lost his life in the crash.

A statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that the organisers of the Manx Grand Prix Races can confirm that Gary Vines, 33, from Colchester, succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident during the first qualifying session of the 2023 event. The accident occurred at Ballagarey on his first lap of the session.

“Gary was a regular competitor at the Manx Grand Prix, making his debut in 2015 where he took a highly impressive victory in the Newcomers B Race.

“He earned another podium in the 2018 Lightweight Race, and also secured top-ten finishes at the Classic TT.

“He competed in the Supersport Races at the 2022 and 2023 TT Races, posting his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course this year at an average speed of 118.488mph.

“Everyone involved in the organisation of the Manx Grand Prix would like to express their deepest sympathies to Gary’s family, his partner, his loved ones, and friends.”

Monday evening’s second practice day at the event was cancelled by Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson due to low cloud on the mountain section of the 37.73-mile course.

Practice is set to go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday evening, with roads closing from 6pm.

The Senior and Classic Superbike machines will be first away for a 45-minute session at 6:30pm , followed by the Lightweight, Junior, and Classic Senior bikes at approximately 7:15pm.

On Sunday, Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop set the early pace on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD machine at 123.984mph from a standing start.

Australia’s David Johnson, who won the race in 2019, was second fastest overall on the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki ZXR750. Johnson managed three laps, setting his best speed on his flying lap at 122.02mph, which was almost 18 seconds down on Dunlop.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison made a promising debut on the Oxford Racing Ducati 916 as he slotted into third, completing two standing-start laps, the fastest of which was 121.445mph.

The opening race of the festival is scheduled on Friday afternoon for the Lightweight class after final qualifying.