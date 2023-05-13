Glenn Irwin continues incredible run at North West 200 by winning shortened Superbike race

Glenn Irwin won his seventh straight Superbike race at the North West 200 as he claimed victory in a shortened first race on Saturday afternoon.

The Carrickfergus man, who has dominated the class over the last few years, was leading the race when the red flags came out at the end of lap three for an incident on the coast road.

The rider came off at Blacks Hill but is reported to be “okay”, per the North West 200 official Twitter account.

Before that, it had looked like another classic race at the North West as five riders vied for top spot, with Alastair Seeley leading initially before he retired at the end of lap two, with Michael Dunlop doing likewise after making a run into first place himself.

In the end, it looked like it was going to be a titanic tussle between Irwin, Davey Todd and Dean Harrison for the win, but the red flag halted the action early with the result called despite the race not going two-thirds.

"It's difficult to over-celebrate when you're not sure if somebody's injured. Hopefully everything's okay as it can be,” said Irwin.

"But what a turnaround. When I came here this week I knew what I wanted but to be fair to the boys they went outside the budget to give me what I needed. On Thursday I was riding like a maniac and didn't think I could win a race. Today, I did.

"It was great to be fighting with Davey and Dean, it was a fantastic race.”