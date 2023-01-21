Glenn Irwin delighted as he dethrones Jonathan Rea to become the 2022 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year

NW200 hero Alastair Seeley and his wife Danni at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards

The world's fastest road racer, Peter Hickman and his partner, Jill Goligher at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast

The late Terry Smyth (right) was remembered at the Bikes Awards

Young Rider of the Year James McManus with Ian Paisley MP

British Supersport champion Jack Kennedy, who lifted the Outstanding Achievement prize, with his wife Lynsey

Jonathan Rea and MCUI President Rebecca Hampshire present Alastair Seeley with the the first MCUI, MRA and MCI JR65 award

Glenn Irwin shows off his Irish Motorcyclist of the Year award

Glenn Irwin was crowned the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for the first time at a star-studded Irish Motorbike Awards ceremony in Belfast last night.

The Carrickfergus man edged out six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea to lift the prestigious Joey Dunlop Trophy in front of a sell-out crowd at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Rea had won the main accolade for the past seven years in a row and surpassed Ulster motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop’s tally of eight wins last year, when the awards were held as a virtual ceremony online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The 35-year-old finished third in the World Superbike Championship in 2022, winning six races and claiming 30 podium finishes from 36 races.

Irwin, riding for Honda Racing UK in 2022, enjoyed the best season of his career, finishing as the runner-up in the British Superbike Championship.

He won five races on the Honda Fireblade, including a maiden BSB treble in the opening round at Silverstone.

Irwin also continued his Superbike winning streak at the North West 200, winning both races to make it six victories in a row.

A few weeks later, he made his debut at the Isle of Man TT and became the fastest newcomer in history, lapping at 128.849mph and earning a best finish of eighth in the Superbike TT.

Riding for Paul Bird’s Ducati team this year, he will return to defend his crown at the North West 200 in May.

Irwin said: “It was difficult to leave Honda after an amazing three years but I am an analyser of everything.

“The Ducati V4R has had numerous successes in the world of racing.

“I know Josh Brookes might not have looked as if he was in the race for victory in the Superbike races at last year’s North West, but he set the fastest sector time from Ballysally to Metropole and it is an important part of the track to be quick on.

“If you can break them there they can’t pass you on the Coast Road. I still think I have more to give.”

Irwin also won the Short Circuit Rider of the Year award (UK circuits).

Also last night, Ballymoney man Adrian Archibald was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Archibald, who retired from road racing in 2013, claimed a Superbike and Senior double at the TT on the TAS Suzuki in 2003 under difficult circumstances after team-mate David Jefferies tragically lost his life in a crash during practice.

He then retained the Senior trophy in 2004 to seal the third of his TT wins.

Archibald triumphed six times at the Ulster Grand Prix during his 21-year career and once at the North West 200 in the Production race in 2003.

There was an outpouring of emotion when Keith Farmer’s brother David and sisters Wendy Forsythe and Kathy Valentine received the Special Recognition award on his behalf.

The Clogher man, a four-time British champion, sadly passed away in November.

The Services to Motorcycling accolade was posthumously awarded to Terry Smyth.

Terry, who died just over a year ago, was a former Head of Sport for the BBC and UTV, who helped bring road racing to TV. He was also the organiser of the Irish Motorbike Awards in recent years.

Peter Hickman won the International Road Racer of the Year award after a TT four-timer in 2022, while Michael Sweeney was named Belfast Telegraph National Road Racer of the Year.

The Skerries man won the Superbike Championship for the first time last season on his MJR BMW.

It was a big night for Alastair Seeley, who was the recipient of the Short Circuit Rider of the Year award (Irish Circuits) in recognition of retaining the Ulster Superbike and Supersport titles.

Seeley and the Antrim-based IFS Racing team lifted the Team of the Year honour, with the Carrick man’s hat-trick at the North West 200 swinging the verdict.

Rea was made a life member of the MCUI (Ulster Centre) and received a trophy for his ‘achievements and ambassadorial work’ on the world stage.

The MCUI also launched a new award for the top rider on Irish soil named in Rea’s honour, with Seeley becoming the maiden winner.

