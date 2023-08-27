Glenn Irwin heaps pressure on British Superbike leaders with thrilling Cadwell Park victory

Glenn Irwin showed perseverance to secure a key victory at Cadwell Park and remain in title contention

Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin returned to winning ways in the British Superbike Championship yesterday at Cadwell Park to close the gap at the top of the standings.

Irwin, last year’s title runner-up, won the Sprint race at the Lincolnshire track to cut his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell’s advantage to 19.5 points at Round Eight of the Series.

Irwin, who qualified on the front row in third, took the lead off the line into the first corner and was never headed until the penultimate lap, when OMG Yamaha’s Ryan Vickers moved to the front.

Irwin hit back straight away to seize the lead again, managing to hold on for an important victory from Kyle Ryde by 0.118 secs – he passed team-mate Vickers on the last lap.

Bridewell finished fifth-place behind McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran, who closed in on the leaders in the final stages.

Mar-Train Racing Yamaha’s Jack Kennedy was 10th.

Irwin, marking his 200th British Championship race start, said: “It was a really enjoyable race. I had to dispose of Leon (Haslam) quite fast because we know the speed of his bike.

“I felt my lap time came quite easy, but also we had quite a lot of chatter.

“So that was a race that we had to win at the slowest possible pace, which was a famous quote that Joey Dunlop used to say.

“All that matters is getting the 18 points, and I think I pulled six back on Tommy. It’s also my first win at Cadwell on my 200th start.”

Today’s BSB races are scheduled for 1.15pm and 4.15pm.

Meanwhile, Michael Dunlop is the man to beat in today’s headline RST Classic Superbike race as the centenary Manx Grand Prix reaches a conclusion on the Isle of Man.

Dunlop set the pace in qualifying on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD machine, lapping at 126.046mph.

On Saturday, Dunlop retired from the Lightweight race on his 250cc Honda on the first lap.

The race was won for the second year in a row by Mike Browne from Cork on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha, whose team-mate, 60-year-old Ian Lougher, secured the runner-up spot in a repeat of last year’s one-two for the Republic of Ireland team.

Dunlop will face stiff opposition today from England’s Dean Harrison, who appeared to make progress with the Key Racing Ducati 916 on Thursday evening.

The Bradford man lapped at 125.597mph from a standing start and will be looking to take the challenge to the Ulster rider in this afternoon’s four-lap race (2.15pm).

Harrison won Saturday’s Classic Senior MGP Race on the Craven Racing Norton from John McGuinness (Winfield Paton), setting a new lap record at 111.395mph.

Browne claimed third after running into problems and slowing dramatically on the Peter Grantham Lodge Norton.

Australian David Johnson, the 2019 Classic Superbike winner, is another top contender on the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki ZXR750 along with team-mate Craig Neve, plus last year’s winner Rob Hodson on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki.

Derek Sheils, who missed the event last summer, also rides a Greenall Kawasaki in a three-man team with fellow Irishman Brian McCormack.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston, also injured in a crash at the North West, misses out as he continues his recovery, but Manxman Nathan Harrison has taken over his ride on the Ashcourt Racing Honda RC45.

Also today, the Mylchreests Group Senior MGP race is up first at 11.30am, when England’s Daniel Ingham, the runner-up in 2022, will be aiming to go one better on his 600 Yamaha.

His rivals include Spain’s Victor Lopez, who won the Junior race on Saturday.

Manx newcomers Marcus Simpson and Joe Yeardsley have caught the eye in qualifying and will be hoping that they can spring a shock.