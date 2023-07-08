Glenn Irwin: I want to make statement at Snetterton

Glenn Irwin has his sights set on closing the gap further to those ahead of him in the standings after a double at Knockhill

Glenn Irwin is confident he can produce another “statement” performance this weekend as Snetterton in Norfolk hosts the fifth round of the British Superbike Championship.

The Northern Ireland rider clinched a double last time out at Knockhill in Scotland at a circuit where he hasn’t enjoyed the best of results in the past, underlining his consistency on the BeerMonster Ducati throughout this term.

Irwin was on course for a hat-trick at the Fife track until he slipped off the hairpin while leading, denying the 33-year-old a clean sweep.

He goes into today’s opening BSB Sprint race in third-position in the Championship, 11 points behind team-mate Tommy Bridewell and only three from OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde in second-place.

Snetterton has been a strong venue for the Ulsterman in the past — he was a winner for Honda Racing UK in 2020 — and he is targeting a fifth triumph of the season on the Italian Panigale V4R.

“I have had a nice and relaxed break in Tenerife with my family since Knockhill and it was nice to switch off for a bit after a busy start to the year,” said Irwin.

“From then, it has been a steady progression — and with the new bike for me and slightly newer for the team, too. We are on this great journey and it just keeps getting better and better.”

In buoyant mood due to the performance of his machine, he continued: “Knockhill was the last race we had, and to come away with two out of three wins at a track I have always enjoyed — but haven’t always had results there for one reason or another — was good.

“It would have been nice to do the treble, and it gave me the opportunity to bounce back in Race Three to show everyone the work that I am doing behind the scenes, how tough I feel mentally.

“There have been some shots fired as such — let’s call it friendly fire, because I have the utmost respect and as racers we get on so well — but it was a statement being made by me, and I think there are more statements to be made at Snetterton.

“I enjoy racing at Snetterton, it’s traditionally a strong track for Ducati and I’ve had some good results there too.”

Yesterday, Irwin was eighth-fastest in the opening free practice session, 0.8 secs down on early pacesetter Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati).

In the afternoon, Irwin moved up to sixth, eight tenths behind McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran, who topped FP2 by 0.283 secs from Bridewell.

Andrew Irwin misses out this weekend as he continues his recovery from injuries sustained in a crash during a private test at Knockhill in May.

Teenage prospect Franco Bourne will deputise for the Carrick man and represent the Honda Racing UK team at the 2.96-mile Snetterton course.

Alastair Seeley, a podium finisher in third in the National Superstock 1000 class at Knockhill last month, will also be aiming to capitalise at a more favourable track for his SYNETIQ BMW this weekend.

Seeley, a former Superstock champion, is sixth in the standings ahead of tomorrow’s race (2:45pm).

The BSB Sprint race over 12 laps today is scheduled for 4:20pm, with tomorrow’s 16-lap races at 1:15pm and 4:30pm.

After this weekend, Round Six takes place at Brands Hatch in Kent from July 21 to 23.