Glenn Irwin leads British Superbike Championship following Oulton Park win

Glenn Irwin took over the lead of the British Superbike Championship after the Northern Ireland rider clinched his second victory of the season at Oulton Park on Monday.

Riding the BeerMonster Ducati, Irwin fended off a determined attack from former champion Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW) to win the race by six hundredths of a second, with OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde getting the better of Irwin’s team-mate, Tommy Bridewell, in the closing stages for third.

Irwin finished as the championship runner-up last year for Honda before making the move back to Paul Bird’s team to ride the Ducati Panigale V4R, and the 33-year-old has made a strong start to the season.

He sealed his first win at Silverstone on Easter Monday and now holds a slender four-point lead over Bridewell and Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW) after the first two rounds of the championship.

“I love this team so much, it’s class,” Irwin said.

“I made a mistake after I tried to release the brake and go around Leon at Turn 1, which was stupid.

“So Tommy went by and after the race yesterday I had some half chances and didn’t take them, and my dad always says, ‘if you’ve time to think about it, you’ve time to do it’.

“So it was quite hard [overtake] on Tommy but I had to do it, and the same on Leon, and controlled it from there.”

Irwin claimed the runner-up spot behind Bridewell in race two earlier in the afternoon at the bank holiday meeting.

The Carrick man will now turn his attention to the North West 200 next week, where he has won a record six Superbike races in succession.

Andrew Irwin was fourth in race two and ninth in the final race on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade after leading in the early stages.

Alastair Seeley, another big NW200 favourite, was robbed of the chance of a victory in the National Superstock 1000 race when he was taken out by Alex Olsen with a handful of laps to go.

The SYNETIQ BMW rider escaped injury and will now also switch his focus to the upcoming North West 200, where he has won a record 27 times.

Michael Dunlop, riding the Hawk Racing Honda at Oulton, had a DNF in the first BSB race yesterday.

The Ballymoney man finished 12th in the British Supersport race on his MD Racing Yamaha ahead of Adam McLean (JMC Roofing Yamaha), while Lee Johnston was sixth on the Ashcourt Yamaha and Eunan McGlinchey (Val-Tech Yamaha) eighth. Young prospect Cameron Dawson from Dungannon was third in the National Junior Superstock race with fellow Northern Ireland man Sam Laffins fifth.

Donington Park hosts the third round of the championship from May 19-21.