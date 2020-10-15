Glenn Irwin prepares to 'throw everything' at British Superbike title as season reaches thrilling climax

Motorcycle racing

The short, sharp British Superbike Championship over six rounds, with no spectators due to Covid-19, will go down to the wire this weekend at Brands Hatch with five riders mathematically still in contention for the title.

Josh Brookes leads on 225 points with team-mate Christian Iddon 16 points adrift, Carrick's Glenn Irwin 18 behind, one ahead of Jason O'Halloran and Taz Mackenzie on 179 points with 75 available.

Honda rider Irwin led the championship from round one up until an indifferent round at Donington last time out saw a two-point lead turn into the current deficit.

Such is the competitive nature of this championship the final race on Sunday could be the decider and Glenn is prepared to fight all the way to try and bring the title back home.

A determined Irwin said: "There are so many variables this weekend. There are lots of potential race winners and podium finishers, while the late October weather could play a role in the final outcome. Everything is still to play for and I cannot wait to get started with first practice.

"I am confident I have the machine below me to be in the mix and I'll throw everything I have at it. This has been an amazing season and still to be in with a shot at the title is a bonus.

"I believe I'm back to the old Glenn of 2018, showing we can be one of BSB front runners, whatever will be. Rest assured I'll be getting stuck in and trying to complete a dream season for the Honda Fireblade."

Glenn's younger brother Andrew will be one of his chief opponents at Brands and it will be interesting to see his plans unfold from race one to race three - will he ride shotgun for Glenn or settle for nothing less than fighting for every inch of tarmac and race wins?

One of BSB and road racing's major teams, Smiths Racing, has announced it is pulling the shutters down after 11 years in the paddock.

On the roads, Smiths Racing made their debut at the 2014 North West 200 and scored their first TT win a few weeks later when Gary Johnson won the Supersport event on a Triumph.

They became a dominant force on the roads and the arrival of Peter Hickman in the team saw them take five more Isle of Man victories plus claiming the outright lap record of 135.452mph.

No slouch around Dundrod, Hickman pulled off an astonishing seven wins over Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week 2019 and upped the Absolute Lap Record for the 7.401mile circuit to an astonishing 136.415mph. Team boss, Rebecca Smith said: "We have enjoyed a lot of success, but now as a family and a business we wish to concentrate our efforts in other directions.

"While it is the end of an era for Smiths Racing as a family owned and operated team, some elements will continue in a new guise and we wish everyone involved good luck for the future."

Hickman has already announced he will be returning to the grids for 2021 in an as yet unnamed team.