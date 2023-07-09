Glenn Irwin ‘really happy’ with Snetterton weekend despite team-mate Tommy Bridewell’s treble

Glenn Irwin had to settle for second place in Sunday's British Superbike race at Snetterton

Glenn Irwin ended the weekend with a hard-fought runner-up finish in the final British Superbike race at Snetterton yesterday as his team-mate Tommy Bridewell sealed a terrific treble.

The BeerMonster Ducati riders were locked in battle in race three at the Norfolk circuit, with Bridewell narrowly holding on by three hundredths of a second to secure his first BSB hat-trick.

Irwin, fourth in Saturday’s Sprint race and race two, tried everything he could to get close enough to Bridewell to attempt a pass on the 16th and last lap, but the Wiltshire man defended his lines and prevailed in the blast to the line by 0.032s.

Leon Haslam finished third on the ROKiT BMW, four tenths down, with OMG Yamaha’s Ryan Vickers in fourth.

Bridewell now leads the championship by 25 points from Irwin after the first five rounds in a one-two at the top for Paul Bird’s team.

“It was a great race,” said Irwin.

“I was very patient at the beginning, Josh (Brookes) was leading and the pace was okay. In some areas he was good but I felt like we could ride with him very reserved and that was the plan.

“Even when I got to the front I had a bit of a go to see if I could get away, but when Tommy went by I wanted to regain the lead because I know, having rode with him, where the potential pass might come.

“But I made a mistake at T2 and it was one of those races. I never ever gave up and I’m really happy with the result.

“I think race one should have been a second (position) but I fell asleep after the move by Tommy and in race two (Jason) O’Halloran was riding like an idiot.

“It was so annoying because we were fighting for fourth rather than working together.

“We could have come away with three seconds but that’s per our championship position and regardless of that, we’ve consolidated second – not what we’re really here for.”

Australian rider Brookes was leading the race from Irwin on the FHO Racing BMW when he was forced out with an issue on lap ten.

Brookes earlier finished second in a restarted race two behind Bridewell, with Haslam third.

The race was red-flagged when SYNETIQ BMW rider Danny Buchan and Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) crashed at Hamilton in separate incidents.

Dublin’s Jack Kennedy was 10th in race two and 12th in race three yesterday for Lisburn team Mar-Train Racing Yamaha.

In the National Superstock 1000 race, Carrick’s Alastair Seeley finished sixth on the SYNETIQ BMW after running off the track onto the grass.

Donegal man Richard Kerr was fourth on the AMD Honda with David Allingham (SMS Honda) in 13th.

Rhys Irwin was second in yesterday’s British Supersport race while Eugene McManus from Randalstown was seventh.

Young gun Alexander Rowan finished sixth in the second British Talent Cup race.

The sixth round of the British Superbike Championship will take place at Brands Hatch in less than two weeks’ time from July 21-23.

Meanwhile, practice for the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man commences this evening from 6.05pm, where Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison and Davey Todd head a star-studded entry list at the Billown course.

Dunlop is bidding to win the Solo Championship crown for a fourth time in Thursday’s headline race on the Hawk Racing Honda.