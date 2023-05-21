Glenn Irwin salvages podium finish in final British Superbike race at Donington Park

Glenn Irwin salvaged a battling podium in the final British Superbike race of the weekend at Donington Park after fighting his way through from the fourth row of the grid.

The BeerMonster Ducati rider, fifth in Saturday’s Sprint race, crashed out of race two at Redgate corner as he tried to pick his way through the field following a mistake on the first lap, which dropped him to 18th.

Irwin lined up in 11th place for race three and carved his way through to move into podium contention.

The 33-year-old passed Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW) for third and stayed there until the finish, coming home 3.58s behind OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde, who held off Irwin’s Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell for the win by 1.397s.

Ryde also won Saturday’s Sprint race but was denied a treble after crashing out of the lead yesterday in race two at Redgate.

Irwin, second in the championship standings after the first three rounds – only three points behind new leader Bridewell – said: “As many people have said, it’s about what you do on the difficult weekends.

“In race one we definitely had some sort of tyre issue and came away with a fifth, and in race two we actually had an issue with the bike.

“I’m not saying it caused the crash, but it’s maybe good that it caused the crash is probably what I would say, because it could have been a lot worse.

“To come away with a third, especially from where we were on the grid… I tried to save my tyre so much from the beginning,” he added.

“I tried to go with five (laps) to go but despite saving my tyre, there was nothing.”

Earlier, Bridewell failed to finish race two after developing a problem with his Ducati, with Jason O’Halloran prevailing in a sprint finish after the Safety Car was deployed in the wake of Ryde’s crash.

O’Halloran took the win on the McAMS Yamaha by 0.347s from Ryan Vickers (OMG Yamaha).

Josh Brookes – 13th in race three – bagged the final rostrum spot on the FHO Racing BMW ahead of Haslam.

It was a miserable weekend for Honda Racing UK rider Andrew Irwin, who failed to record a finish.

The 27-year-old crashed at the Melbourne Loop in Saturday’s Sprint race after contact with Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Ducati).

Irwin was involved in a similar incident in the final race yesterday at the same part of the course, with the Northern Ireland rider and Storm Stacey colliding and crashing out.

Irwin also slid out of fourth place in the second race at Old Hairpin as he left Donington Park without a single point.

In the National Superstock 1000 race, Alastair Seeley returned to the British championship podium after a strong ride to third on the SYNETIQ BMW.

Donegal’s Richard Kerr (AMD Motorsport Honda) won the race after a last-lap battle with Dan Linfoot.

Seeley said: “I’m up on the box again and it’s nice to spray the champagne again back in BSB – I’ve missed it for a while, I’ve been away.

“Now we’re back with a good team, a good crew, and I’ve showed that we have the pace.

“It’s a long way to the end of the season and hopefully that’s the start.”

Dromara’s Sam Laffins was fourth in yesterday’s National Junior Superstock race after sealing the runner-up spot on Saturday. Cameron Dawson was eighth.

Randalstown’s Eugene McManus was seventh in the British Supersport race, with Eunan McGlinchey in 10th.

Alexander Rowan from Dromara finished sixth in the second British Talent Cup race.

Round four of the British Superbike Championship takes place at Knockhill in Scotland from June 16-18.