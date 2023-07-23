Glenn Irwin vows to up the ante in pursuit of Tommy Bridewell in British Superbike title race

Tommy Bridewell holds off the challenge of Glenn Irwin during the British Superbike round at Brands Hatch

Glenn Irwin feels he gained a psychological boost after pushing team-mate and British Superbike title leader Tommy Bridewell all the way in a pulsating final race of the weekend at Brands Hatch.

Irwin, ninth in Saturday’s rain-lashed Sprint race and fourth in the second race after starting from the fifth row, piled on the pressure as he chased Bridewell on the final few laps.

However, the Carrickfergus man was unable to find a way past and the BeerMonster Ducati duo were separated by only a tenth of a second at the line, with OMG Yamaha’s Ryan Vickers hot on their heels in third.

Bridewell, who clinched his first victory at the Kent circuit in the earlier race after easing clear to win by over two seconds from Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati), has now increased his advantage to 34.5 points over Irwin after the sixth round.

The Wiltshire man is on a hot run of form after sealing a career-first BSB treble at Snetterton in the previous round, but Irwin — last year’s championship runner-up — feels he is now poised to accelerate his title challenge after a battling performance on the Italian Panigale machine in race three.

“Coming through from 14th to finish fourth in the first race was a good effort although the bike didn’t quite feel like mine,” said Irwin.

“The final race was really enjoyable and it’s good to show your pace here as it’s where the final round will be and where a lot of points will be on offer.

“I thought about having a go at Tommy on more than one occasion and perhaps should have done so as the level is so high now you have to take the chance when you get it.

“We lose two points to him, but we gain a lot psychologically for myself. Now we can start and we try to claw back (points) going forward.

“I’m happy with second though and fair play to Tommy and Ryan (Vickers). It’s great to give the team another one-two as they really deserve it.”

Iddon finished fourth in race three behind Vickers, with the top six rounded out by Danny Kent (Lovell Kent Racing Honda) and Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha).

Dublin’s Jack Kennedy was 10th and 13th on Sunday on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha after securing his best ever BSB result with fourth in Saturday’s wet race, which was red-flagged with five laps to go due to oil on the circuit.

In Sunday’s second National Superstock 1000 race, Alastair Seeley followed up his maiden victory of the season on Saturday with a strong ride to third on the SYNETIQ BMW.

Championship leader Dan Linfoot, a faller in the tricky conditions on Saturday, dominated the race to win by 2.7s from Alex Olsen, who edged out former champion Seeley for the runner-up spot with a few laps remaining.

Eglinton’s David Allingham was 11th on the SMS Racing Honda while Simon Reid from Banbridge picked up the final championship point as he finished 15th on the Jackson Racing Honda.

Donegal’s Rhys Irwin won the British Supersport Feature race and Cameron Dawson from Dungannon impressed as he claimed second place in the National Junior Superstock race on the MSS Kawasaki.

Sam Laffins crashed out with one lap to go as the Dromara man failed to finish for a third race in-a-row.

Young prospect Alexander Rowan was on the rostrum in Saturday’s British Talent Cup race, finishing third.

In the main BMW Motorrad F900R Cup race, Antrim’s Nikki Coates claimed fourth with Richard Cooper taking the win.

Thruxton in Hampshire hosts the eighth round of the British Superbike Championship from August 11-13.