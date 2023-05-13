Glenn Irwin wins eighth consecutive North West 200 Superbike race after double red flag

Glenn Irwin has won his eighth consecutive North West 200 Superbike race after the feature event was declared early following two red flags.

The Carrickfergus rider, who won the first Superbike race of the day under similar circumstances when it was red flagged, held off Alastair Seeley, Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison to triumph.

The race was run twice but red flagged twice after James Hillier and Mike Browne both crashed out at the Juniper chicane. Hillier was transported to hospital for checks while Browne sustained minor injuries.

That means Irwin’s incredible run on the north coast continues, the British Superbike star unbeatable over the last few years at the world-famous event.

On this occasion he needed to do it twice, leading after one lap when Hillier crashed out on the first running and then leading again after three laps when Browne crashed the second time.

It took a long time for them to confirm the result, with the riders left waiting on the track for the outcome to be declared while the roads opened around them, but eventually it was declared that Irwin was the winner.

The 33-year-old had trailed after two laps as he was overtaken by Dunlop and Seeley at the same time down to University, but a fine move into Mather’s chicane on lap three saw him return to the front as they crossed the line again.

Irwin timed his move well as, just after they started lap four, the red flags emerged to bring them back to the paddock – after a brief stop at Metropole to mix with the fans – and the wait began to determine who was the winner.

And after a lengthy wait, Irwin was able to celebrate an eighth straight win in a Superbike race at the North West 200, which left him delighted.

"We knew (I was the winner), we just had to wait until everyone banged their heads together and declared it!” he laughed.

"This week has been really tough, I came in in great form and really excited but I didn't feel comfortable (on the bike). But they gave me a great bike.

"I've been fortunate to win races on my own, but to experience being in the slipstream was different. Alastair, Dean and Michael rode amazing. Once I got ahead, I slowed up a bit tactically and I don't think I've ever had the coast road so good.

"I'll tell you a story, I had eight fireworks ordered, £400 or £500 worth. The guy who sold them to me is close to Michael Dunlop so he wanted him to win and tried to talk me out of it and, given how I was feeling earlier in the week, I cancelled those plans!

"Maybe next year I'll buy ten!"