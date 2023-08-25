High-flying Michael Dunlop keeps up rapid Manx GP form in qualifying

Michael Dunlop has signalled his intent by setting a consistently high pace throughout the Manx Grand Prix

Michael Dunlop in practice at the Manx Grand Prix sporting the livery used by his late father, Robert

Michael Dunlop is among the favourites for today’s opening Sure Lightweight race at the Manx Grand Prix as he bids to make a winning start to the centenary meeting on the Isle of Man.

The Ballymoney man has been running consistently at the top of the time sheets on his 250cc Honda and will hope to make amends after retiring from the race in 2022.

Dunlop led a sun-drenched afternoon qualifying session yesterday with a lap of 116.535mph from a standing start on the two-stroke machine, but the 34-year-old was only 0.195 secs ahead of Ian Lougher on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha TZ250.

James Hind, who was leading the race last year until he cruelly broke down on the final lap on the Dennis Trollope Racing Yamaha, has withdrawn from the meeting following the death of Colchester rider Gary Vines.

Hind was close friends with the 33-year-old, who succumbed to his injuries after crashing at Ballagarey in the opening practice session on Sunday.

Cork’s Mike Browne, last year’s race winner, is another leading contender on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha, along with Tobermore’s Adam McLean, who is competing on the TT Mountain Course for the first time since 2018.

McLean is also riding a LayLaw Racing Yamaha for the Republic of Ireland-based team, which is owned by Gerry Lawlor with former TT winner Eddie Laycock fine-tuning the 5KE two-stroke bikes.

McLean explained: “We made a couple of changes from today’s (afternoon) session with the set-up for tomorrow’s race.

“Hopefully, we’ve gone in the right direction.”

McLean was due to ride for the team last year, but he was ruled out after breaking his collarbone in a motocross accident shortly before the event.

The three-lap race is due to get under way this afternoon at 2.40pm after final qualifying.

Meanwhile, 25-time TT winner Dunlop underscored his status as the man to beat in Monday’s headline RST Classic Superbike race as he set another fastest lap yesterday on the Team Classic Suzuki 750 at 126mph.

Dunlop, who sat out the evening session on the SRAD machine, raised the bar to 126.046mph.

Dean Harrison went second-fastest overall, after the Bradford man recorded his best time of the week on the Key Racing Ducati 916 last night at 125.597mph from a standing start.

Australian David Johnson, who won the race in 2019, was third-quickest on the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki at 125.414mph.

Dominic Herbertson was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital after crashing at Lambfell. The Newcastle upon Tyne rider was reported to have sustained a foot injury.

In the Senior Classics, three-time race winner John McGuinness led the way at 110.574mph on the Team Winfield Paton ahead of tomorrow’s four-lap race (12.45pm). McGuinness was 14.7 secs ahead of Browne, who lapped at 109.265mph from a standing start on the Peter Grantham Lodge Norton.

Banbridge man Shaun Anderson was third on the Peter Beugger Paton at 107.068mph.

“It’s perfect conditions out there and that’s lap three on this bike, so it’s steady away and I’m finding my feet,” Anderson said.

In the Senior MGP class, newcomers Marcus Simpson (120.813mph) and Joe Yeardsley (120.116mph), both from the Isle of Man, continued to impress as they led the times respectively. Simpson later slid off at Creg-ny-Baa in the evening session but was unhurt.

Yeardsley was fastest in the Junior MGP class at 117.373mph.