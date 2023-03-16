Humbled race chiefs praise efforts after North West 200 and other motorcycling events are saved

NW200 and other races go ahead as insurance deal reached

Mervyn Whyte paid tribute to those who contributed to crowdfunding campaign

Alastair Seeley is the North West 200's most successful rider ever with 27 victories

The North West 200 will go ahead in May this year — © Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern

The North West 200 and other key motorcycling events in Northern Ireland will go ahead this year after a new insurance deal was rubber-stamped yesterday.

Last month, the sport was left reeling after all road races, short circuit and trials events were cancelled due to crippling insurance fees.

Costs rose from £170,000 in 2022 to approximately £410,000 this year.

However, a reduced quote tabled last week offered a glimmer of hope, dropping by almost £100,000 to £315,000. A lowered excess figure of £75,000, down from an unaffordable £300,000, also raised expectations that a workable solution was possible.

And combined with contributions totalling £92,000 raised through a crowdfunding campaign organised by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre), a deal has been finally signed off.

Under the revised scale of charges, the North West 200’s contribution to the overall insurance cost was outlined as £140,000, with the Cookstown 100 and Armoy’s payment set at £30,000.

Insurance for one-day short circuit meetings will cost £3,750 per event, with six planned, rising to £5,500 for two-day meetings, with four scheduled this season.

The Tandragee 100 will not take place this year after the organisers were unable to obtain a commitment for ‘necessary resurfacing work’ to be carried out on the course.

Yesterday, MCUI (UC) chairman John Dillon said the organisation had been ‘humbled’ by the support it had received over the past number of weeks.

“The figure currently raised combined with the new insurance quote has now made this possible,” he said.

“Thanks to all the efforts of those concerned, the MCUI UC, promoting clubs and members are extremely grateful and humbled by everyone’s generosity.”

Coleraine and District Motor Club, organisers of the North West 200, said the ‘crucial intervention’ of a Northern Ireland businessman had enabled the event to meet its financial contribution to the deal.

A statement issued yesterday said: “As has been well documented over the past month, this year’s event had been thrown into jeopardy by a huge increase in the cost of public liability insurance.

“A new insurance deal has finally been secured and the crucial intervention of Co Tyrone businessman Derek Keys, with a generous donation from his company, Euro Auctions, has ensured the 2023 NW200 can go ahead.”

Race boss Mervyn Whyte paid tribute to Mr Keys and those who had contributed to the crowdfunding campaign.

“We are very grateful to Derek Keys and Euro Auctions for this very generous support,” he said.

“In the absence of any financial assistance from government, the sport has been left to its own devices to deal with the insurance crisis.

“Mr Keys intervention has been crucial in saving this year’s North West 200. We also wish to express our gratitude to the many members of the motorcycle racing community who donated so generously to the crowd funding initiative launched by the Motorcycle Union of Ireland, Ulster Centre.”

The North West 200 is due to take place from May 9-13, when Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley — the most successful rider ever at the event with 27 victories — said he was ‘excited’ to try and add to his record haul.

“I don’t know where it’s going to end and hopefully I can try and add to that in May,” said Seeley, who has signed a deal to ride in this year’s National Superstock 1000 Championship with Northern Ireland’s Synetiq BMW team.

“They don’t come on the back of a cereal packet so I feel pretty lucky to have that number.

“I’ve had a lot of success over the years with TAS Racing and I’ve won 14 times with them. I’m going back to them with a new bike in the M1000RR, so it’s exciting times.”