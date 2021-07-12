‘I am physically wrecked’: Glenn Irwin reveals fitness issues after contracting Covid-19

Bad shape: Glenn Irwin finished 11th and 12th and then crashed out in race three at Knockhill. Credit: David Yeomans Photography

Motorcycling star Glenn Irwin has revealed his fitness struggles after contracting Covid-19 in April. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

British Superbike contender Glenn Irwin yesterday revealed he has been battling serious fitness issues after claiming tests showed he had contracted coronavirus in April.

The Honda Racing rider endured a nightmare weekend at Knockhill in Scotland at round two of the championship, struggling with machine issues and his health as he finished 12th and 11th in the opening two races before crashing out of race three, bringing out the red flags.

Irwin was soon up on his feet after the incident, which compounded a miserable weekend for the title hopeful.

The 31-year-old is now 12th in the standings and 79 points behind England’s Christian Iddon following the first three rounds.

His current woes are in stark contrast to Irwin’s sensational start to his Honda career in 2020, when he began the season with three runner-up finishes at Donington Park and a victory and runner-up result at Snetterton to race into the championship lead.

However, even at this early stage in the season, the four-time North West 200 Superbike winner will need to quickly turn his fortunes around if he’s to break into the eight-man Showdown for the decisive final three championship rounds in the autumn.

Irwin said: “I’m drained and I’m absolutely wrecked every time I come off the bike.

“I was physically exhausted at Oulton Park going into race two and it was the same again here.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on – for a start I feel really bad physically, I had this Covid thing in April, which I didn’t really know about.

“I felt terrible and then we did these tests, and it came back that I had Covid. I’m physically wrecked and I just don’t feel good at all on the bike.”

Irwin was also frustrated by machine issues at Knockhill, to the extent that a team meeting was held on Saturday night to try and resolve the problems.

“Basically, we made huge errors with the bike as a team and we all hold our hands up to that,” he said.

“We changed a lot of things this year – in my eyes we went way too far away from what was good last year and we changed too much.”

Irwin’s younger brother Andrew will also want to move on from Knockhill after barely scraping into the points, with the SYNETIQ BMW rider finishing 15th on Saturday and 14th and 15th yesterday.

However, team-mate Danny Buchan gave Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team plenty to cheer as he bagged a Sunday double to move firmly into championship contention, twice beating series rookie Rory Skinner (FS-3 Kawasaki) and Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) on their home patch.

Buchan also finished on the podium in Saturday’s race behind Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) and Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha).

The Essex man is now 20 points behind leader Iddon at the top, who has six points in hand over O’Halloran.

In the British Supersport class, Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston finished third in Saturday’s Sprint race and went one better yesterday, sealing the runner-up spot behind Bradley Perie, who won both races on his Appleyard Macadam Yamaha.

Eunan McGlinchey from Aghadowey was seventh and eighth on the Gearlink Kawasaki, while Korie McGreevy was left empty-handed after two DNFs on the Mar-Train Yamaha.

Round three will take place at the Brands Hatch GP circuit from July 23-25.

RESULTS BSB Race 1: 1 C Iddon (Ducati); 2 J O’Halloran (Yamaha) +0.348s; 3 D Buchan (BMW) +0.445s; 4 B Ray (BMW) +4.185s; 5 R Skinner (Kawasaki) +4.634s; 6 T Mackenzie (Yamaha) +6.021s

BSB Race 2: 1 D Buchan (BMW); 2 R Skinner (Kawasaki) +1.06s; 3 T Mackenzie (Yamaha) +1.422s; 4 C Iddon (Ducati) +1.600s; 5 T Bridewell (Ducati) +5.134s; 6 R Vickers (Kawasaki) +5.555s.

BSB Race 3: 1 D Buchan (BMW); 2 R Skinner (Kawasaki) +0.240s; 3 T Mackenzie (Yamaha) +0.356s; 4 C Iddon (Ducati) +0.673s; 5 B Ray (BMW) +1.141s; 6 J O’Halloran (Yamaha) +2.724s.