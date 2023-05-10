I can keep up with Peter Hickman at the North West 200, says Josh Brookes

Double British Superbike champion Josh Brookes is only making his fourth appearance at the North West 200, but the FHO Racing BMW rider is optimistic he can compete with high-flying team-mate Peter Hickman on the roads this year.

Brookes returned to the north coast meeting on the PBM Ducati in 2022 after an eight-year absence, filling the void left by Ulsterman Michael Dunlop, who pulled out of his plans to ride the Italian machine for Paul Bird a few weeks before the race.

The 40-year-old concentrated solely on the Superbike class and Brookes clinched a podium in the second race in third behind Glenn Irwin and Richard Cooper.

It was an impressive performance after such a long break from racing on the high-speed 8.9-mile course, and now he is setting his sights even higher this week.

Brookes — who only managed a lap in Superbike practice yesterday after an electrical issue with his BMW M1000RR machine — comes into the event in a rich vein of form after sealing British Superbike victories at Silverstone and Oulton Park.

He is second in the championship standings, four points behind Irwin, who is the Superbike race favourite on Saturday on Paul Bird’s BeerMonster Ducati after winning the last six races.

Josh Brookes in action at the North West 200

Brookes is a former outright lap record holder at the North West, which he set in his second year at the event at 122.958mph on the Milwaukee Yamaha R1 when he finished as the runner-up behind Ballymoney man Dunlop.

“When I set the lap record in 2013, Michael got in front of me and I think I set the lap record trying to chase him back,” Brookes said.

“I was leading until I made a mistake (at Mather’s chicane) but this is life and these things happen.

“I ended up second and you’re always wondering what could have been, but it’s not really worth dwelling on and you just move on.

“I made my debut the year before but the event was abandoned (due to bad weather), so I rode in the newcomers’ practice and then I rode in a Superstock practice session or something, and then practice and racing got cancelled because it was too wet.

“So I never really rode properly the first year,” added Brookes, who was surprised by how quickly he settled back into the groove on his return last May.

“It all felt just as I remembered it. My career has been purely short circuit-focused and road races have just almost been in and out at times.

“I thought things might have changed with the circuit and things would have moved on, but as soon as I got out on the course I felt like I had never left.

“I remembered it all and it was a pleasant surprise that I still knew quite a lot with having such a big gap away.”

Glenn Irwin and Josh Brookes during Tuesday's practice session at the North West 200

Brookes, seventh fastest in Superstock practice yesterday on the FHO BMW with a speed of 120.261mph, will also return to the Isle of Man TT this year for the first time since 2018, but while he doesn’t expect to be a match for team-mate Hickman on the Mountain Course, he believes he can give the NW200’s current outright lap record holder a run for his money on the ‘Triangle’ roads.

“I think it’s a realistic target at the North West to try and ride with Pete,” he said.

“I think the idea of trying to even consider riding with him at the TT when I’ve had such a long period away isn’t realistic.

“If it happens and I’m in a really amazing place with the bike, my feeling and my confidence, then fantastic, but I think it is a realistic target for the North West 200.

“It’s something I can imagine being able to do, racing competitively against Pete at the North West.

“It’s not an unrealistic target and last year I was on the podium, so it (target) has to be to win.

“In 2014 I led the race, set a lap record, got second in the final Superbike race, so to aim for anything less that those results doesn’t sound like what a racer’s mentality should be.”

Hickman, who established a new absolute lap record in 2022 at 124.799mph before he was forced out of the first Superbike race with a tyre issue, was fourth fastest in Superbike qualifying yesterday with a speed of 119.635mph.

The Burton-on-Trent man upped his pace to 121.924mph in the Superstock session, when he was third fastest behind Northern Ireland riders Alastair Seeley and Michael Dunlop.