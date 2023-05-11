I have what I need to extend record haul at North West 200: Alastair Seeley

Alastair Seeley holds a strong hand in every class at this year’s North West 200 with a formidable array of machinery at his disposal, and only a fool would bet against the Triangle master adding to his record haul of 27 victories as he gears up for tonight’s opening races.

The Carrick postman put down a marker in Tuesday’s first qualifying sessions, topping the leaderboard in the Supersport class on his new Powertoolmate Ducati V2 and recording the fastest lap of the day on his SYNETIQ BMW Superstock machine at 123.361mph.

Seeley was also second quickest behind Michael Dunlop in the Superbike class on his Milwaukee BMW, when the 43-year-old was clocked through the speed trap at an eye-watering 207.2mph on the M1000RR machine.

After a rare barren year in 2019, Seeley bounced back last year in style, securing a hat-trick on the IFS Yamaha machines with two Superstock wins and a Supersport success for the Antrim-based outfit.

He also earned a return to the British Championship in the National Superstock 1000 series with TAS Racing this year, with Seeley competing on the domestic short circuit scene in 2021 and 2022, when he won the Ulster Superbike and Supersport titles back-to-back.

Final qualifying is today around the 8.9-mile course ahead of the first three races this evening, when Seeley will be in action twice in the first Supersport and Superstock events.

He has identified 34 wins as the magic number of race victories he would like to achieve at the North West — matching the lucky racing number he displays on his machines.

Alastair Seeley chats with North West 200 rider liaison officer Steve Plater

And after his latest treble 12 months ago, it seems anything is possible for Seeley.

“The team are brilliant and TAS Racing have been with me for a number of years and a lot of my wins at the North West (14) have come through them,” Seeley said.

“But we can’t forget about those two years at home. IFS Yamaha gave me a good package to show my capabilities and my talent at home, and obviously last year at the North West we had a hat-trick with more or less a privateer team, which was the icing on the cake.

“That might have developed the ride for me this year and I’ve got it now, I’ve grabbed it with both hands and now I need to try and produce some results for Philip and Hector Neill and all the sponsors,” he added.

“I’m looking forward to it, we’re in a good place and when you’re happy, you’re fast.”

Seeley is a major contender in every class, although he feels some of his rivals may have a slight advantage in the Superbike races on Saturday due to the benefit of extra time they have enjoyed on their BSB machines this season.

“This will be the class that the BSB boys will probably want to excel in because they’re doing the most laps on these bikes, whereas the Superstock bike will be the one I probably feel most comfortable on,” he said.

“We have more or less transferred everything from the Superstock bike to the Superbike, with a few other modifications to it, but we’ll not be far away.”

Fellow Carrick man Glenn Irwin has won the last six Superbike races at the North West and has a big target on his back.

Irwin, though, has work to do in final qualifying today after handling problems at high speed with his BeerMonster Ducati on Tuesday, leaving him eighth on the time sheets.

The BSB title leader is only entered in the Superbike races and will be looking to maximise today’s practice session as he attempts to iron out the issues with the Panigale V4R