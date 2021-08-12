‘I must still have something’: Michael Dunlop fit and raring for return to Cookstown 100

In the groove: Michael Dunlop on the SYNETIQ BMW at Armoy races. Credit: Rod Neill Pacemaker Press International

Michael Dunlop is set to return to the Cookstown 100 next month for the first time since 2018.

The Ballymoney rider, fresh from dominating the first Irish road race of 2021 at Armoy last month with five victories and a ninth straight ‘Race of Legends’ success, is entered in the Superbike class on the SYNETIQ BMW.

Dunlop is also due to line up on his Yamaha R6 in the Supersport races.

The 19-time Isle of Man TT winner last tasted victory in the Superbike class at the 2.1-mile Orritor course in Co Tyrone back in 2013, when he twice beat Guy Martin to clinch a big bike double.

His most recent win came on his last appearance at the event three years ago, when he was victorious in the Supersport invitation race.

Dunlop will go into the second and final Irish national road race of the year as the favourite following his headline-grabbing performance at Armoy.

The 32-year-old was looking fitter and leaner than he has done for some years and Dunlop says he has benefited from an enforced break from road racing due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has given him time to heal from a series of injuries he sustained in 2019.

“It’s done me the world of good because I had surgery on my shoulder and it has given me time to heal properly,” said Dunlop.

“The other lads went to the Cookstown 100 last year and I didn’t go, but (the break) has done me well. I might be getting a couple of years older but I must still have something.”

The Cookstown 100 will take place from September 10-11.

An online booking system for spectators will be used once again with race packages, including an event programme and admission wristband, costing £25. These will remain on sale until Friday, August 20 and further information is available at www.cookstown100.org.

Meanwhile, the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team and Magherafelt rider Paul Jordan have parted company in an “amicable” split.

Jordan and Cork’s Mike Browne joined the Dungannon-based team in 2020 and made their debuts at the Cookstown 100 during a barren year for the sport, with every other Irish road race cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement issued by the team last night said Browne would now be the sole rider for the rest of the season.

“Burrows Engineering/RK Racing have agreed to amicably part ways with Paul Jordan,” read the statement. “Unfortunately we feel that the time is right to go our separate ways.

"Paul still remains as a friend to the team and we would like to thank him for his services in 2020-21 and wish him the best of luck in whatever route his career takes next.

“We will continue our 2021 campaign as planned with our efforts solely behind Mike Browne.”