I thought we had more but it wasn’t not to be, says Michael Dunlop after he fails to equal uncle Joey’s record of TT victories

Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop in the Senior TT showpiece on the Isle of Man when he had to settle for third place

Michael Dunlop said it ‘just wasn’t meant to be’ as the Northern Ireland rider narrowly missed out on equalling his legendary uncle Joey’s record of 26 Isle of Man TT victories on Saturday.

Dunlop went into the six-lap Senior showpiece on the Isle of Man on the back his third career four-timer, with his Superbike and Supertwin wins and a double in the Supersport races leaving him requiring one more victory to draw level with Joey’s 23-year-old record.

But in a hotly-anticipated finale, the 34-year-old was unable to match his pace from the Superbike opener on the Hawk Racing Honda, with Dunlop having to settle for third place behind English riders Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison.

He will now have to wait until next year at least for the opportunity to achieve the feat, but Dunlop isn’t too disheartened after becoming the second most successful rider ever at the event, surpassing John McGuinness’s tally of 23 wins.

The Ballymoney man also set his first 135mph laps around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course and made history with the first 130mph lap on a 600cc Supersport machine, smashing the race record to boot.

He expected more in the Senior and although he recorded another 135mph lap on the sixth and final circuit, it was too late for Dunlop to make any decisive impression on the top two.

“I thought we would have definitely went quicker. I tried something [with the set-up of his Honda], I thought the pace was going to get faster,” he said.

“We should have been well into the 36’s (136mph) but the pace has slowed down a wee bit, I’m not sure why. “We made a bit of a change to allow for that but then we lost a bit.

“The boys are pushing hard and it was going to get hot and heavy. It took a lap or two to get settled in, we ran out of a bit of scope really.”

Dunlop admitted he was left slightly disappointed with his result on Saturday as the 2023 TT reached a conclusion, but overall it was another vintage year for the Ulster rider on the biggest road racing stage in the world.

“There is only so much you can do – that is the way it was and we always try to go faster,” he said.

“At the end of the day we have won four races this week. We could have won more, we could have won less. That’s the way it goes.

“I won on the big bike, I won on the 600 and I won on the twin; I don’t know, I’m a bit disappointed because I thought we had more but it just wasn’t to be.”

Dunlop wouldn’t be drawn on whether or not he will return to the Isle of Man for next month’s Southern 100 at Billown, where he has been a regular on the grid over the years.

“I don’t know, we’ll get this over with and make a bit of a plan from there,” he said.

With no Irish road racing in the Republic of Ireland over the summer, Armoy in Co Antrim at the end of July is the final event on a depleted calendar.

The ‘Race of Legends’ meeting is Dunlop’s home road race, but it remains to be seen if he will return this year after he withdrew from the meeting in 2022 due to a dispute with the club.

The Manx Grand Prix in August, which is celebrating its centenary this year, is another event where Dunlop has been a familiar face throughout his racing career.

It would certainly come as a surprise if the TT’s greatest living rider isn’t back competing on the Mountain Course again before the summer is over.