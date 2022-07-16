I’ll continue in World Superbikes next season, reveals Jonathan Rea ahead of Donington Park quest

Jonathan Rea says he is looking forward to the next chapter of his career

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has confirmed he will continue racing in the series in 2023 after revealing his plans will be announced “in the coming days or weeks”.

The Northern Ireland rider was speaking ahead of his home round of the Championship this weekend at Donington Park, where Rea is aiming to close the gap at the top of the standings to Alvaro Bautista.

Last month, Spaniard Bautista signed a new contract with Ducati after making a so-far successful return to the factory team following two underwhelming seasons at Honda.

The 37-year-old gave Rea a run for his money in 2019 when he last rode the Ducati Panigale V4 and Bautista is in a strong position once more, claiming six victories from 12 races to open a 36-point advantage over Rea at the top after the first four rounds.

Rea has dominated World Superbikes since joining Kawasaki Racing in 2015, becoming the series’ most successful rider in history.

The 35-year-old’s current contract runs out at the end of this year and Rea says it is “exciting times” as he looks towards the next stage of his career.

“Alvaro’s deal is a natural step, he’s doing a good job and he’s competitive, so it’s only natural to continue (with Ducati),” said Rea.

“About me, it’s that time of the year. One thing for sure is that I’m not going to stay at home and watch the races; my manager is coming here this weekend and he’ll understand everything.

“Then, in the next days or weeks, there’ll be a communication. It’s exciting times but I’ll be on the grid next year in World Superbikes and I can’t wait.”

It has been over a month since the previous round of the Championship took place at Misano in Italy, where Rea twice finished on the rostrum, while Bautista increased his Championship lead with a double.

Rea, though, is eager to put on a show at his home round at Donington, where he will be cheered on by a large contingent of travelling Northern Ireland fans.

“I’m excited because after Misano, we did some testing at Aragon and also Suzuka for the 8-Hours,” said Rea.

“Donington is my home race and I have a lot of fans travelling from Northern Ireland, so I’m excited to see what we can do.

“The good old British weather looks like it’s going to look down on us and the sun’s going to shine, so I’m excited for a cool weekend.

“We’re always improving the bike step-by-step and we learned a lot of things about the bike in the hotter conditions, so we’ll be better equipped to go through the summer races which is really important.”

Rea will be looking for any opportunity to maximise his points haul this weekend and with Bautista expecting a “tough weekend” for the Ducati at Donington, the Ulster rider won’t need a second invitation to capitalise on any weaknesses.

Title pacesetter Bautista said: “I remember three years ago, it was my first time in this track after many years.

“I don’t know if it’s the layout or whatever, but it’s always difficult for Ducati at this track. Let’s see what happens this weekend.

“I don’t have any expectation, just to start on Friday with the good feeling I had with the first four rounds of the season and let’s see if I can be competitive as I was at the other track. For sure, this weekend will be very, very tough for us.”

Rea set the early pace yesterday in free practice by half a second from Toprak Razgatlioglu, with BMWs Scott Redding third, just 0.031s further adrift.

Bautista was fifth fastest behind Rea’s Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes, seven tenths down.

Eugene Laverty was 17th fastest on the Bonovo Action BMW.

The Toome rider was behind British Superbike rider Peter Hickman, who is entered as a wildcard this weekend on the FHO Racing BMW.

Today’s first race will get under way at 2.00pm, with the Superpole race tomorrow at 11.00am and race two at 2.00pm.