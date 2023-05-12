I’m at one with my bike, says Alastair Seeley as he eyes double Superstock success

Alastair Seeley will take some stopping in his pursuit of another Superstock double at the North West 200 after blitzing his rivals on Thursday.

Seeley is back in the British Championship this year and feels at his strongest on the SYNETIQ BMW, which showed with his record-breaking performance in the opening race.

A former British Superstock champion, Seeley upped the lap record to 124.427mph on the M1000RR machine to clinch his 28th victory at the event in style ahead of Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda), who set the previous lap record in the class in 2022 at 123.895mph.

Todd, the reigning National Superstock 1000 champion, tried to hold onto Seeley at the beginning of the race and was 0.8s behind after two laps, but the 27-year-old ran on at Mather’s chicane on lap three, costing him any chance of challenging Carrickfergus man Seeley.

The duo look set to dispute the outcome again in today’s race, although Michael Dunlop, third on Thursday, will be hoping he can force his way into the victory fight on his MD Racing Honda.

Michael Dunlop will be aiming to topple Alastair Seeley in the Superstock class — © Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern

Seeley starts from pole and will have his sights set on another start-to-finish win on the BMW for a repeat of his Superstock double last May on the IFS Yamaha.

“The SYNETIQ BMW is the bike I ride in the British Championship and it’s probably the one I feel most comfortable with,” Seeley said. “We were down into the 4m 19s in the lap times, so that’s very impressive for a Superstock bike.

“The more track time you have, the more you get used to it, the later you can brake and the earlier you can get on the gas. I’m looking forward to it and we’ll try to have a good go.”

After a frantic four-way battle in the opening Supersport race, Seeley was happier to be out in front in the Superstock encounter with clear track ahead of him, which allowed him to replicate his approach in qualifying.

“I preferred when I was out doing my qualifying laps because it was just me and the track, and I could clip all my apexes and markers,” he said.

“Every lap I had green, green, green on the dash so it meant I was on the money with my pace.”

Dean Harrison

Bradford’s Dean Harrison finished fourth on his DAO Racing Kawasaki on Thursday and is still seeking his maiden success at the north coast meeting.

A top-level road racer, Harrison has won at the Ulster Grand Prix and Isle of Man TT, but he has not yet managed to reach the top step of the podium in Portrush.

“You never know,” Harrison said, asked if this could be his year. “I’ll be trying and the bikes are good this year, I’ve been riding quite well in BSB at the minute and hopefully that translates over and we can have a good run.

“It’s massive and BSB is so competitive and it’s a brilliant Championship to be in. I enjoy riding there as well as riding here, but I just like riding my bike to be honest.

“It’s where I want to be and I definitely want to get stronger, and that’s something that me and the team are working hard at.

“That also then hopefully translates over to the results on the roads, so we’ll just keep going.”

Manxman Conor Cummins is another of the leading names in the Superstock race on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda, while 14-time Triangle winner Michael Rutter — fifth on Thursday — will be aiming for another top-six finish on his Bathams Racing BMW along with 2019 winner James Hillier (OMG Yamaha).

Two major contenders are absent from the grid, with Peter Hickman and Australian Josh Brookes ruled out after the FHO Racing BMW team withdrew from the remainder of the North West on Thursday due to an issue over the carbon wheels used on their M1000RR machines.