I’m back to my old self ahead of Race of Legends, says Adam McLean

Neil Kernohan, Paul Jordan and Adam McLean at yesterday’s official launch of the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races next month

Adam McLean is targeting a return to the top step at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races next month (July 28-29), which will be the final event on the Irish national calendar in 2023.

Tobermore man McLean was among the guests at the official launch of the ‘Race of Legends’ yesterday in Portballintrae along with Paul Jordan from Magherafelt and Ballymena rider Neil Kernohan.

The summer showpiece, first held in 2009, will be the last Irish road race this year after the calendar was wiped out in the Republic of Ireland, with the sport’s governing body in the south — Motorcycling Ireland — unable to obtain insurance cover.

Motorcycle racing in Northern Ireland only went ahead in 2023 after a last-gasp reprieve, with a revised insurance quote tabled a few weeks before the North West 200.

Read more PM is urged to back bid for World Rally in NI

McLean, who opted to skip the Isle of Man TT this year, finished on the podium twice in the Supertwin races at the North West last month.

He is set to compete in the Supersport and Supertwin races on Yamaha and Kawasaki machinery for the J McC Racing team at Armoy and will also line up in the Moto3/125 race on an ex-Robert Dunlop Honda.

“I feel good on the Yamaha R6 and we had two podiums on the Supertwin at the North West 200, so I’m enjoying riding motorbikes again,” McLean said.

“I feel back to my old self like how I was before my accident [at the Tandragee 100] in 2019. I’m also riding a 125 Honda for Roy Hanna. It’s the same bike that Robert Dunlop won his last race on in 2008 and I actually won my first road race on the bike in 2015.

“This is probably the last chance to get the bike out in a national road race, so I’m looking forward to it.” Crowd favourite Michael Dunlop, who won the ‘Race of Legends’ a record nine times in a row, dramatically withdrew from the event last year.

The Ballymoney man, now the second most successful rider ever at the TT with 25 wins after a four-timer earlier this month, said his MD Racing team had not been ‘treated on an equal and fair basis with some of the other teams taking part in the event’ last year.

There has been no official confirmation on whether or not Dunlop will return to Armoy, but efforts are being made behind the scenes to secure his return.