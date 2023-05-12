I’m fired up for more North West 200 action after wake-up call: Richard Cooper

Richard Cooper sprays the champagne after Davey Todd's victory in the opening Supersport race at the 2023 North West 200

Richard Cooper heads the leading group during the Strain Engineering Supersport race at the 2023 North West 200 — © Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern

Richard Cooper marked his first ever Supersport race at the North West 200 with a podium finish on Thursday and says he is now better equipped to challenge for victory today.

The 40-year-old led for large parts of the six-lap race but fell short on the final lap, when Cooper felt his lack of Supersport experience around the 8.9-mile Triangle course went against him.

Davey Todd edged a thrilling race on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda from Alastair Seeley — a 13-time winner in the class — who made an impressive debut on the Powertoolmate Ducati.

Cooper was right behind in third as the trio were covered by just under four tenths of a second, with Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison only a few tenths further behind in fourth and fifth respectively.

A former two-time National Superstock 1000 champion, Cooper was the top newcomer at the North West in 2019, finishing as the runner-up in the second Superstock race, and also clinched two podiums last year on a Buildbase Suzuki in the Superbike race, as well as another Superstock rostrum.

He was unable to secure machinery for the big bike classes this year and is concentrating on his Supersport machine for Northern Ireland team BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

Cooper will also attempt to put his disqualification from the Supertwin races in 2022 behind him after teaming up with Ryan Farquhar on a KMR Kawasaki.

The diminutive English rider will start today’s Supersport race from second place on the front row flanked by pole man Seeley and Harrison, who is also riding a Yamaha R6 for the BPE/Russell Racing outfit.

And although Cooper expects another frantic battle at the front, he says he has learned a lot from Thursday’s breathless showdown.

“I’m not saying these boys are more experienced than me but they’re running at the front regularly in the Supersport race, which is very tight because the bikes are so close,” he said.

“All week (in practice) I was riding around and sort of doing my own thing, and the bike has been amazing. The bike was amazing again in the race, however it was quite a wake-up call to see where the guys were braking, and the wind was pulling me to one side.

“A lesson learned, for sure,” he added.

“I got pushed wide at the Magherabuoy chicane but I thought, ‘I can’t run on, I have to keep squeezing the brake’, and we fought it out. We’ll be back on Saturday.”

Seeley is already off the mark following a dominant victory in the Superstock race on his SYNETIQ BMW, but the 43-year-old will be determined to come out on top today as he chases a 14th Supersport success at the North West.

A former British Supersport champion, Seeley — who qualified on pole — set a new lap record for the class on Thursday on the Ducati V2 at 118.066mph.

“Davey got the break when we were all messing about and mucking each other up, so it was a bit frantic,” Seeley reflected.

“But we’ve got a lot of information now gathered from six race-pace laps and we can make it better for Saturday.”

Race winner Todd will be targeting a double and lines up on the second row again in sixth.

The 27-year-old was frustrated after finishing second four times in 2022, but Todd is up and running and will now fancy his chances of at least another win today on Clive Padgett’s Honda.

Ballymoney man Dunlop narrowly missed out on the podium on Thursday and should be right in the mix again on his MD Racing Yamaha along with Peter Hickman (Trooper Beer Triumph), although two-time Supersport winner Lee Johnston is out as he recovers in hospital after his crash on Thursday in qualifying.

Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Yamaha) and Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Yamaha) will be hoping to press their case for the top six, while newcomer Mike Browne is one to watch on John Burrows’ Yamaha.