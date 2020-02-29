'I'm relatively ok': Jonathan Rea crashes out of World Superbike opening race in Australia

Jonathan Rea's specially designed race helmet is up for auction to raise money for Australia's bushfire appeal.

Jonathan Rea says he's 'relatively ok' after crashing out of his first World Superbike race of the year.

The 33-year-old had already come off his Kawasaki ZX-10RR machinery in the opening lap and remounted by the time he was forced out of the race in the sixth lap.

He lost control on a corner, sliding off the track and fortunate not to be hit by his bike as both were sent into a violent spin.

Rea walked away from the crash and is set to race in Sunday's sprint race and second Superpole outing.

In his bid for a sixth successive world title, he is forced to play early catch-up to race winner Toprak Razgatlioglu, who won the tightest of battles to edge out Alex Lowes by 0.007 seconds, with Scott Redding completing the podium.

"I'm relatively ok. I stayed under the bike for a while and it burnt through to my leg," said Rea, before quickly turning his attentions back to the racing.

"I'm frustrated to start the year like that but there are plenty of battles yet and we've got tomorrow as well.

"I felt that after what happened in the first lap I thought I was making good ground.

"The good thing is I felt quite good with the bike. I was enjoying the challenge to get back in there (after coming off on lap one)."

Rea also backed himself to return to winning ways on Sunday.

"The sprint race is going to be flat to the mat for ten laps," he smiled.

"For the second race, today seemed like the pace was being controlled quite a lot. There were five guys there at the very end so I'm sure I can be that battle for the last lap."

Rea is donating any prize money he wins this weekend to Australia's bushfire appeal while his specially designed race helmet as well as gloves and boots are up for auction.