Injured North West 200 rider Lee Johnston had blood transfusion on golf course before being airlifted to hospital

A statement issued on behalf of the rider said he was on the “slow road to recovery”.

Johnston in action at the NW200 in 2022. Pic: Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press International

Lee Johnston was left in critical condition following last week's accident

A Fermanagh rider injured during the North West 200 motorcycle road races last week had been given a blood transfusion on a nearby golf course before being airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, his family has revealed.

Thirty-three-year-old Maguiresbridge man Lee Johnston came off at Church Corner during the final Supersport qualifying race on Wednesday May 10, causing the session to be red-flagged.

In a statement issued on his behalf via his Twitter account, Mr Johnston’s family revealed he had spent three days on a ventilator and had undergone a gruelling eight hours of surgery following the incident.

"Sorry nothing has been released up until this moment,” they said.

"As people are aware, Lee crashed in the Supersport practice. He was airlifted to Belfast hospital in a critical condition after having a blood transfusion on the golf course.

"It’s been a rollercoaster of a week, with Lee being in intensive care since Thursday, three days on a ventilator, eight hours in surgery.

"We are pleased to announce after suffering a broken femur, shoulder, break in the foot and face, a number of broken ribs and a collapsed lung, Lee is on the slow road to recovery.”

Mr Johnston’s family and team said they had not immediately been informed of his condition after the crash.

"Lee was in a critical condition when he arrived at the hospital, family and team were not informed of how bad a condition he was in until the hospital staff explained the condition he was in on arrival.

"With this we weren’t aware of what had been released to the public.”

The post thanked the medical staff who worked on Lee and said he was grateful for the support as he starts his recovery.

"From surgeons, doctors, nurses, we are very grateful for the treatment and care he has received. A huge thank you to the medical team that worked with Lee to keep him alive on the way to hospital.

"The amount of support from people has been incredible and none of it has been un-noticed. The support towards Lee, Christie, mum, sister and the team has been incredible.

"It’s going to be a slow and hard recovery but he will be back better than ever. He’s got a long journey ahead of him, we would be grateful if you could respect his privacy while he’s recovering.

"Thank you again for every single person that’s supported the past week.

"He will be back.”

Mr Johnston, who now lives in Huddersfield is the current leader of the British Supersport Championship and won two races at Silverstone in the first round of the series in April.