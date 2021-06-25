Irwin brothers ready to battle for title glory as British Superbike championship gets under way

Raring to go: Andrew Irwin is keen to impress with his new TAS Racing team (David Yeomans Photography)

Northern Ireland’s Glenn and Andrew Irwin go into this weekend’s opening round of the British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park among the favourites for title glory in 2021.

Delayed by around one month due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the series will officially blast off at the Cheshire circuit as free practice commences today.

Team-mates at Honda in 2020, the Carrickfergus brothers will ride for separate teams this year, with 25-year-old Andrew joining Moneymore’s TAS Racing squad to ride the new Synetiq BMW M1000RR alongside Englishman Danny Buchan.

Four-time North West 200 Superbike race winner Glenn leads the charge for Honda in a three-man line-up with Japanese riders Ryo Mizuno and Takumi Takahashi, both newcomers to the British series.

The 31-year-old mounted a sustained bid for the title during 2020’s shortened six-round Championship before eventually finishing fourth overall, claiming a race win at Snetterton and five runner-up finishes.

With the Championship returning over a full 11-round format, including three final Showdown rounds featuring eight riders for the first time, Glenn Irwin says consistency will be more important than ever.

“We’re going to have eight rounds and 24 races to decide the final eight for the Showdown, so there’s a lot of racing to be done this year,” he said. “You could do the first three or four rounds and think that you’re secure, but you’d still have 12 or 13 races until you get to that cut-off point for the Showdown.

“It’s a long Championship and that’s why consistency is important, because the more races there are, the more it will pay to be consistent. We’re in a good position, we are fast and there are certainly tracks where we’ll be fighting for the win, but there are also tracks where I expect us to change our targets.”

Younger brother Andrew won three races on the Honda last year, more than anyone else apart from eventual champion Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) – who chalked up five victories – and runner-up Jason O’Halloran, who also won three times on the McAMS Yamaha.

However, several DNFs – including a disqualification at Donington Park following an incident with Brookes – thwarted his prospects of challenging for the title and he ended in sixth position.

Now, Andrew Irwin is determined to show his full potential on BMW’s much-vaunted new ‘M’ Superbike.

“I feel like I’ve cleaned up my riding and the consistency last year was actually quite good overall,” Irwin said. “We maybe had a few rounds when the bike wasn’t so competitive, but all in all I was always quite competitive wherever we went, other than those DNFs.

“This year we need to take what we can instead of trying to push for more and I think that’s what is going to be key to the season. I think I proved what I can do last year and I’m in a good team on a good bike, and I have a strong team-mate in Danny, so I think we’ll push each other on and the aim is to make it into the Showdown and push on.”

A maximum of 4,000 fans will be in attendance for the first time since October 2019.

In the British Supersport Championship, Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston is a leading contender on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha along with Korie McGreevy, who will ride for Mar-Train Yamaha.

Tomorrow’s first BSB race is at 4.15pm, live on Eurosport.