Irwin hoping to pad out British Superbike title advantage in penultimate round at Donington

It's all to play for at the penultimate round of the 2020 British Superbike Championship at Donington Park with four riders separated by just 12 points ahead of three races tomorrow and Sunday.

Carrickfergus rider Glenn Irwin, on his Honda Racing Fireblade, holds a slender two-point lead over the McAms Yamaha of Jason O'Halloran with the Vision Track Ducatis of Josh Brookes and Christian Iddon 10 and 12 points respectively behind Irwin.

The Hondas struggled over the bumps at Oulton Park, but should be more competitive at the East Midlands circuit where they were dominant at the opening round in August.

Irwin (30) said: "I'm confident. I can't say I am going to win this weekend, but what I can say is the Championship is close and I'd like to go to the Brands Hatch finale with a healthier lead.

"There is no reason why we cannot perform at a high level. Obviously the opposition can bring their 'A' game as well, which can always make things difficult, but that's where we are.

"We had a good test following Oulton Park and we take the positives from that and try our best to turn that into good results at Donington with the good package that we have.

"The weather could throw some variables at us as well with a none-too-brilliant forecast making for an exciting weekend."

Irwin has shown a consistency in this shortened season which could prove critical for his title aspirations, however he needs podium results to try and carve out a gap between himself and his Championship rivals.

His 26-year-old brother Andrew was a double winner on his Honda Fireblade during the first Donington meeting on the National Circuit, but has not stood on the podium since due to a few hiccups here and there.

"I am going into this weekend in a positive frame of mind," he explained. "It always helps to go back somewhere where you have had success as you know the bike works well there.

"We were fast here at the beginning of the season, but our competitors have been improving and we need to make sure we improve. If we can get anywhere near where we were that weekend, we have done a good job."

Brad Ray has been in improved form on the SYNETIQ BMW with top-six finishes the target for Hector and Philip Neill's Moneymore-based team.

Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Yamaha) has been riding out of his skin in British Supersport and is a challenger to the Tysers Appleyard Yamahas of Rory Skinner and Brad Jones for podium finishes at Donington.

In the GP2 Cup, Alastair Seeley will be aiming to break into the top three on his ABM Quattro Plant machine.

Donegal brothers Rhys and Caolan Irwin will look to consolidate third and fourth in the 600cc Superstock Championship, while Andrew Smyth, Cameron Dawson and James McManus have podiums in their sights in Junior Supersport.