Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison admits he’s giving it everything after setting the pace in Superbike practice

Motorcycling

Dean Harrison underlined his credentials with a 131mph lap last night to set the fastest Superbike time of Isle of Man TT practice week so far.

After a delay of 10 minutes to the start of the action at 6.30pm, it was form man Davey Todd who set the initial pace on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda at 131.66mph from a standing start.

Harrison managed 130.37mph on his first lap, but the Bradford man put the hammer down on his second lap on the DAO Racing Kawasaki, increasing his speed to 131.77mph, which was only 0.8s quicker than Todd.

Saltburn rider Todd missed the chance to improve on his Superbike time after stopping at Casey’s on the Mountain with an issue on his second lap.

Harrison, who was the last winner of a TT race when he won the 2019 Senior showdown, said: “Everyone knows that the TT is the event I love the most and it’s also the main event for the team, so we throw everything we have at it.

“The team owners live on the island so it’s such a major event for all of us and we are all chasing the same thing.

“People keep asking about what it’ll be like returning after two years away but it’s the same for everyone. Nobody’s been out around here since we won the Senior in 2019 so we’re all in the same boat. In many ways that just makes things even more interesting, it’s like a clean slate,” he added.

“The TT is different to anything else you’ll do, we’ve all got our own ways of tackling it and for me I just go out there every night and do what I love.

“If the results come they come, if we win it, we win it. If we don’t, we come back next year and try again.

“I just plan to enjoy it and get the best results I can.”

Michael Dunlop did one lap on his Hawk Racing Suzuki and was third in the Superbike standings at 129.119mph, with outright lap record holder and Monday pacesetter Peter Hickman going fourth fastest on the Gas Monkey Garage BMW at 128.972mph.

Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) and 23-time winner John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) were in the top six, lapping at 128.721mph and 128.644mph respectively.

Newcomer Glenn Irwin did four laps on his Honda Racing Superbike and came within a whisker of a 125mph lap, posting his quickest speed so far at 124.947mph, which left him 13th.

Hickman led the Superstock class with a lap of 130.695mph from Harrison (127.468mph) and Dunlop (126.794mph).

In the Supersport class, it was Ballymoney man Dunlop at the head of the times, with the 33-year-old clocking a speed of 125.94mph on his MD Racing Yamaha, while Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward topped the Supertwins at 119.77mph on his Kawasaki.

The Supersport and Supertwin session was suspended after an incident at Laurel Bank. A delay ensued before a one-lap Sidecar session got under at 8.39pm, with Ben and Tom Birchall first away.