Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop edged out of top spot by Dean Harrison

Michael Dunlop was right at the forefront on the third night of qualifying at the Isle of Man TT yesterday as the 21-time winner fired in a lap of more than 133mph.

Dunlop was edged out in the Superbike times by only 1.12s by Yorkshire’s Dean Harrison, who clocked 133.514mph on his DAO Racing Kawasaki around the sun-splashed 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

However, 34-year-old Dunlop (133.367mph) is making solid progress with the Hawk Racing Honda as he bids to return to the top step in a Superbike race at the TT for the first time since 2018.

Peter Hickman was third fastest on his Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW at 131.862mph from a standing start, although the 135mph outright lap record holder focused more on his Superstock machine last night and recorded the quickest speed of the week in the class at 133.284mph after two laps.

Hickman – who became only the fourth rider ever to win four races in a week at the TT in 2022 along with Ulstermen Phillip McCallen and Dunlop, and Ian Hutchinson – also led the way in the Supersport session on the Trooper Triumph by PHR.

His speed of 127.206mph bettered Dunlop’s lap of 127.019mph set on Monday.

“It was the first time riding the ’stocker since free practice on Monday,” said Hickman, who established another new speed trap record of 202.315mph on the Sulby straight on his M1000R Superbike.

“It wasn’t perfect but we’re heading in the right direction. I was first on the road in the session which I don’t like, but it wasn’t too bad.

“I’m happy enough and it’s steady away on the old ’stocker,” he added.

“The Superbike is an animal but I’m quite happy with it. I think we did 131mph from a standing start and then I came into the pits.

“With the Supersport bike, it always takes me a while to get going, but the bike is working really well. I just have to figure out how to make myself faster.

“But to be fast on everything at this stage in practice is good for me.”

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward set his fastest ever TT lap at 130.94mph on the KTS Racing/Steadplan Honda to slot into fourth in the Superbike times followed by Manx racer Conor Cummins (130.615mph) on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

Morecambe’s John McGuinness, who did 130.035mph on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade, was sixth.

Shaun Anderson from Banbridge was 14th fastest on the Team Classic Suzuki at 125.855mph while Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan was 20th on the PreZ Racing Yamaha (123.482mph).

Dunlop was second fastest on the Superstock leaderboard behind Hickman, recording a lap of 132.694mph from a standing start on his MD Racing Honda.

Davey Todd was third on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda at 131.711mph, also from a standing start, with team-mate Cummins in fourth (129.825mph).

Harrison did two laps on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha and was second quickest in the Supersport class behind Hickman, setting his best speed of 125.145mph. Dunlop was third with a 124.973mph lap on his MD Racing Yamaha followed by Todd (124.579mph).

In the Supertwin session, England’s Coward set the pace on the KTS Racing Kawasaki at 120.912mph, although this was considerably down on Dunlop’s unofficial lap record of 122.907mph on the Paton on Monday.

Cork’s Mike Browne was an impressive second on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton at 119.78mph with Aussie Josh Brookes (116.937mph) in third on the Dafabet Racing Kawasaki.

Brothers Ben and Tom Birchall topped the Sidecar session with the fastest ever lap in qualifying at 118.523mph on their LCR Honda.

Qualifying is scheduled to take place this evening again from 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, Carrickfergus man Andrew Irwin sustained a fractured right arm in a crash during a private British Superbike test at Knockhill in Scotland on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Honda Racing UK rider will miss round four at the Scottish circuit later this month and could miss further rounds depending on the severity of the injury.