Isle of Man TT races cancelled as coronavirus continues to decimate sporting calendar

The 2020 Isle of Man TT races have been postponed.

The Isle of Man TT is the latest sporting event to be cancelled in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The races had been scheduled to take place at the start of June but race organisers confirmed on Monday afternoon that the 2020 event has been called off.

The decision was taken by the island's Council of Ministers in order to protect its population.

Refunds will be issued in due course to all Official Tickets including Grandstand tickets, Hospitality Packages and other Official Event Experiences purchased through iomttraces.com.

"The decision to cancel has not been taken lightly and all options including postponement and delaying the decision have been considered in detail," said Laurence Skelly MHK, Minister for Enterprise.

"Representatives from the Isle of Man Government will now discuss the implications with all relevant businesses, stakeholders and individuals affected by this cancellation, which it recognises will be significant.

‘With the visitor restriction in place for the foreseeable future we wanted to make the decision now to give businesses, visitors and all involved stakeholders time to manage the impact going forward.

"The decision also aims to provide reassurance for our residents and healthcare professionals that the health and well-being of the Isle of Man’s residents is the single biggest priority and focus of this Government."

A public petition to have the TT postponed had gathered momentum with over 1,300 signatures.

The Cookstown 100 and Tandragee 100 races were postponed, as were Saturday's Temple 100 meeting and the 44th running of the Enkalon Trophy races on Easter Saturday, incorporating rounds one and two of the Ulster Superbike Short Circuit Championship, both scheduled for Bishopscourt.