‘It’s embarrassing’: Jonathan Rea bemoans disadvantage as World Superbike championship lead vanishes after winless weekend

Jonathan Rea referred to his bike’s “embarrassing” disadvantage on Ducati as his World Supberike championship lead vanished over a winless weekend in Navarra.

The Ballyclare hero, chasing a seventh successive title win, ended the round with two second place finishes and a third spot as Yamaha’s Turkish challenger Tokrak Razgatlioglu won the final race to draw level with Rea on 311 championship points. Razgatlioglu is top of the standings as he has more race victories this season; six to Rea’s four.

Razgatlioglu started the second superbike race third on the grid but zoomed into the lead on the first lap. Scott Redding, who proved a real thorn in Rea’s side all weekend after winning the first two races, capitalised on a mistake to finish second ahead of the Northern Irish ace and close to within 38 points in the championship standings.

Sunday morning’s superpole race, in which Ducati rider Redding came out on top of Rea by just 0.631 seconds, had left Rea pleased with how his Kawasaki machinery had behaved despite a rather obvious disadvantage at the race’s opening.

“My bike was a lot better today and even at the end of the race I felt like I had a little bit more than Scott,” he began.

“The start straight – I don’t need to say anything, it’s embarrassing. I’m feeling so good around the track with the bike now, entering the corner was the same, but just down this long straight we lose too much.”

Rea still has six rounds to go make sure he ends up on top of his two challengers to protect his title. Next up is the French Round on September 3-5.