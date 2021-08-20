‘It’s like no other corner in the world’: Jonathan Rea talks up unique Navarra challenge 

Ulsterman eager to get back on track after passing motorcycle test

Bring it on: Jonathan Rea believes he can shine at Navarra in Spain. Credit: Robert Cianflone

Beach life: Jonathan Rea, fresh from passing his motorcycle driving test, takes his new Kawasaki road bike for a spin on the beach at Downhill ahead of this weekend’s World Superbike round

Jonathan Rea will swap his newly-acquired Kawasaki road bike for his full-on factory special as he returns to the cut and thrust of the World Superbike Championship this weekend.

The six-time world champion enjoyed a leisurely ride to Downhill Beach on the north coast on a Kawasaki Z900RS after recently passing his motorcycle test, but Rea has left those serene surroundings behind him as he prepares to tackle another new circuit on the calendar at Navarra in northern Spain.

With a narrow three-point advantage over Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu at the halfway mark of the 2021 Championship, Rea is aiming to put some daylight between himself and the consistent Turkish challenger, who was a double winner at the previous round at Most in the Czech Republic a fortnight ago.

Unlike round six at Most, Rea and his Championship rivals know what to expect at Navarra after completing a test at the circuit in June, when the 34-year-old was third fastest behind Razgatlioglu and American rider Garrett Gerloff.

Already gaining notoriety for its fearsome sixth-gear first corner, Rea has compared the Spanish circuit to the undulating Portimao layout in Portugal.

“Corner one is big b***s!” Rea said.

“It’s sixth gear tipping in there and it’s like no other corner in the world, that’s why it’s unique.

“It’s almost like tipping into Curvone at Misano. The last bit is like Portimao with the kink, kink and then hairpin. It’s not difficult to go fast here, but it’s difficult to go really fast.

“Those last tenths are very difficult to find because the circuit is so tight and very technical.

“Unlike most we have actually had a test there, a couple of months ago.

“My rhythm and pace were pretty good there so I am quite curious to see, with everybody on track, how competitive everyone will be.

“I feel that with our Ninja ZX-10RR we can be strong.”

Eugene Laverty is set to miss a third consecutive round as his Italian-based RC Squadra Corse team continues to make internal changes.

Practice gets under way today, with the first race tomorrow at 1pm.

Also this weekend, round six of the British Superbike takes place at Cadwell Park, where Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin is aiming to put on a show at his Honda Racing team’s home circuit.

Irwin climbed into the Showdown places last weekend at Donington Park, claiming two runner-up finishes despite sustaining a dislocated shoulder when he was taken out by another rider in race two.

“I’m looking forward to Cadwell this weekend, it’s probably a bit more special with it being Honda’s home round,” Irwin said.

“Last week I dislocated my shoulder and during the week I have been to see the right people, continuing to do the right thing, but until I ride the bike I won’t know fully where I am.

“If we can be comfortable from a shoulder point of view, I think we can do a good job on the Fireblade — it’s a circuit that the bike goes well at.”

His younger brother Andrew will also be aiming to build on his maiden podium for the SYNETIQ BMW team after he sealed third place in the final race at Donington.

Opening practice takes place today, with the first of three BSB races this weekend scheduled for 5pm tomorrow.