‘I’ve made my mistakes’: Jonathan Rea ready to reset after losing World Superbike lead in winless weekend in Navarra

Leading from the front: Jonathan Rea leads Scott Redding at Navarra but eventually finished behind his rival. Credit: Jamie Morris

World Superbike champion Jonathan says he will dust himself down and restart his quest for a seventh consecutive title after losing the championship lead at Navarra in northern Spain yesterday.

Rea is level on 311 points with chief rival Toprak Razgatlioglu after seven rounds, although the Turkish rider is now officially the new leader based on the countback system of main race wins.

Ballyclare star Rea never finished off the podium all weekend, clinching the runner-up spot in the first two races behind Ducati’s Scott Redding and finishing third in the final outing yesterday.

However, Razgatlioglu – third on Saturday and again in the Superpole sprint race – bounced back to win race two to secure a maximum haul of 25 points, while Rea slipped into the clutches of Redding on the final few laps and had to settle for 16 points at the finish.

It was a challenging weekend for the Northern Ireland rider, who struggled with front-end grip problems on his Kawasaki and was fortunate to remain upright after several big moments.

Rea, though – who held a slender advantage of three points over Razgatlioglu going into the inaugural World Superbike race at Navarra – says he will now refocus on a ‘six-round championship’ fight to retain his world crown.

“The championship is close – level on points with six rounds to go,” Rea said.

“We’ll just forget that first part of the season. We’ll start with a six-round championship and I’m excited to get stuck in and see what we can do. We’ll just focus on ourselves really.

“There’s a lot of racing left, World Superbike is a three-race programme. You can win or lose a lot of points depending on how the weekend goes. I don’t think any one round matters. I’ve made my mistakes this season and paid the price for that but we’re right in the hunt now, break-even, if you like.”

Razgatlioglu, a double winner in the previous round at Most in the Czech Republic, won the final race of the weekend by 1.1s from Redding, with Rea 2.6s further back.

“Maybe I am the leader, but I am always focused on each race,” said Razgatlioglu. “I try again the next race, I’m fighting again. This weekend, for me, wasn’t easy but every race I’m fighting for a good position. It was an important win.”

Redding followed up his first victory of the season at Most with another win in Saturday’s opener by 2.5s from Rea, who was on his own in second place ahead of Razgatlioglu.

Yesterday, Redding made it three wins on the bounce as he prevailed in a hard-fought Superpole race over ten laps, using the extra speed of his Ducati to hold off Rea by 0.6s on the run to the finish line, with Razgatlioglu again picking up solid points in third spot. Redding is competing in his final season for Ducati after signing a deal to switch to the factory BMW squad for 2022 alongside Dutchman Michael van der Mark, leaving 2013 champion Tom Sykes on the lookout for a new team next year.

Razgatlioglu’s Pata Yamaha team-mate, Andrea Locatelli, was fourth in all three races at Navarra. Eugene Laverty missed a third straight round as his RC Squadra Corse BMW team takes time out to make some personnel changes.

Round eight will take place at Magny-Cours in France from September 3-5.

RESULTS: Race 1 (Sat): 1 S Redding (Ducati); 2 J Rea (Kawasaki) +2.519s; 3 T Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) +5.894s; 4 A Locatelli (Yamaha) +9.405s; 5 A Lowes (Kawasaki) +16.219s; 6 T Sykes (BMW) +20.600.

Superpole Race: 1 S Redding (Ducati); 2 J Rea (Kawasaki) +0.631s; 3 T Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) +3.040s; 4 A Locatelli (Yamaha) +3.845s; 5 A Lowes (Yamaha) +4.501s; 6 T Sykes (BMW) +6.302s.

Race 2: 1 T Razgatlioglu (Yamaha); 2 S Redding (Ducati) +1.105s; 3 J Rea (Kawasaki) +3.715s; 4 A Locatelli (Yamaha) +10.758s; 5 T Sykes (MW) +14.437s; 6 A Lowes (Kawasaki) +15.151s.