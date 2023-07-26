Jamie Coward ruled out of Armoy Road Races after fracturing hip in car collision

Jamie Coward has been forced to withdraw from the Armoy Road Races

Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward has been ruled out of this weekend’s Armoy Road Races following a collision with a car while cycling on Wednesday.

Coward was travelling to Northern Ireland for the event when he stopped in the Lake District for a bike ride.

His KTS Racing Team said in a statement that the incident occurred when a car pulled out in front of him.

It is understood he has sustained a fractured hip, with the 32-year-old’s participation in next month’s Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man now in some doubt.

He was due to compete in the Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin races at Armoy, where Coward made his debut last July, winning two races.

A statement from his KTS Racing team said: “Earlier today Jamie was travelling up to Scotland to join the team to head to Armoy Road Races.

“Jamie stopped off to cycle in the Lakes. Unfortunately during his ride a car pulled out in front of him causing Jamie to nearly end up through his windscreen.

“He has injured his hip and is awaiting an X-ray in Lancaster hospital. Unfortunately the team have no option but to withdraw from the event.

“We wish Jamie a speedy recovery and the Armoy Club the best of luck for the weekend. We thank all our sponsors and supporters who have made the trip over to Armoy and we’re sure you’ll still see some great racing.

“A special thanks to Stanley Stewart who supplies the team with the Yamaha R6, as we love to bring his bike home to such a great event.

“Apologies to our main man Simon Bleasdale who made his way to Armoy earlier today.”

Practice at Armoy – the final Irish road race of the season – takes place on Friday, with 10 races scheduled on Saturday.