Jason Lynn and Korie McGreevy set pace at Bishopscourt as Ulster Superbike campaign begins

Motorcycling

Jason Lynn leads Emmet O’Grady, Mike Browne and Korie McGreevy in the opening Sam McBride Cup race at Bishopscourt — © Stephen Davison

Jason Lynn and Korie McGreevy dominated Saturday’s opening round of the Ulster Superbike Championship, with six victories between them at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

The Temple Club meeting was the first race of the year in Northern Ireland after motorcycling was saved by a last-gasp insurance deal last week.

Ballymena rider Lynn won both Ulster Superbike races on the J McC Roofing Kawasaki to claim the Sam McBride Cup, while former British Junior Superstock champion McGreevy notched up a four-timer, winning both Supersport and Supertwin races on the McAdoo Kawasaki machines.

Lynn, who finished second in the Superbike title race in 2022 behind Alastair Seeley, has a golden opportunity to secure the crown for the first time this season.

“We’re happy to get our first wins of the season under our belts,” said Lynn, who is also riding in the Supersport class this year on an ex-Alastair Seeley IFS Yamaha.

“Hopefully we can kick on from here for the rest of the season and that’s why we’re here.”

Lynn won the Superbike opener by 2.6s from Mike Browne (Burrows/RK Racing BMW), with pole man McGreevy third as he made his Superbike debut.

In race two, Lynn’s winning advantage was 3.7s over McGreevy, who narrowly held off Browne on the line by just 0.032s.

Ballynahinch man McGreevy prevailed in a pulsating duel with Lynn to win the first Supersport race by two tenths of a second, with Christian Elkin third.

McGreevy then sealed a double, again holding off Lynn by a similar margin with Elkin third once more.

Browne, a non-starter in the first race, crashed out of the lead unhurt on the Burrows Yamaha.

McGreevy dominated both Supertwin races to make it four wins in total for the McAdoo team.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia won yesterday’s MotoGP race on the factory Ducati at Portimao in Portugal, beating Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales by 0.687s, with Marco Bezzecchi third (VR46 Ducati). Bagnaia also won Saturday’s Sprint race.

Honda star Marc Marquez crashed yesterday and wiped out home hero Miguel Oliveira.

Marquez is a doubt for the next round in Argentina this weekend with a possible fracture in his right hand.