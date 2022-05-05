Jeremy McWilliams gets extra North West 200 ride in Supersport class

Burrows signs up friend to replace Mike Browne

Jeremy McWilliams celebrates in 2019 and will ride in the Supersport next week

Jeremy McWilliams has added the Supersport races to his schedule at next week’s North West 200 after striking a late deal with the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.

The former Grand Prix winner will ride a Yamaha R6 for the Dungannon-based outfit at the event, which returns for the first time since 2019 after successive cancellations due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

McWilliams was already entered in the Supertwin races on an IFS/Bayview Hotel-backed Paton as he bids for a fourth victory in the class following three previous successes on Kawasaki 650 machinery for Ryan Farquhar’s KMR team.

The 58-year-old has been brought into John Burrows’ team as a replacement for Cork’s Mike Browne, who broke both ankles in a crash in the Superbike race at the Cookstown 100.

Browne is targeting a return at the Isle of Man TT but faces a race against time with practice scheduled to commence around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course on Sunday, May 29.

McWilliams said: “I’m chuffed to be riding one of John’s bikes next week at the North West. I have known John for many years and we are good friends, so when he asked me to ride for him I was more than happy to take the opportunity.

“Unfortunately for his full-time rider, Mike Browne, he is obviously recovering from his injuries and I feel for him as I’m sure he would like to be lining up on the grid next week, but I wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully he is fit for the TT.

“In the meantime we will carry on the campaign and I am hopeful of a decent result on the 600 next week on what I know is a well sorted machine, and I’m looking forward to working with John and his team.”

In 2016, McWilliams rode a Yamaha R6 for Lisburn’s Mar-Train Racing team after Dan Kneen was ruled out of the North West 200 when he broke his arm in a mountain bike accident. Despite a lack of time on the bike, McWilliams qualified 10th but failed to finish the opening race and did not ride in race two.

John Burrows

Team owner Burrows said: “I’m delighted to have Jeremy join the team for the North West 200.

“As long as I have been following racing, I have always admired his talent and skill on a bike and still do to this day.

“I am under no illusions as to how tough the 600 class will be next week, however I honestly feel as if Jeremy will give a great account of himself in Thursday and Saturday’s races and I’m m really looking forward to working with him.”

Hexham’s Dominic Herbertson joined John Burrows’ squad as a guest rider at the Tandragee 100 last week and splashed his way to his first Irish road racing Supersport victory in the rain.

It was a morale-boosting win following the disappointment of Browne’s misfortune and the team can now look to the North West with renewed optimism.

The first practice sessions will take place on Tuesday, with roads closed around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course from 9.15am-3.15pm.

Roads will be closed at the same time for final qualifying next Thursday, when the first three races on the 2022 schedule for Supersport, Superstock and Supertwin competitors will be held later in the evening.

Meanwhile, David Johnson from Australia has been ruled out of the North West and TT after a crash at Oulton Park last Sunday. The Rich Energy/OMG Racing Yamaha rider sustained a fractured pelvis and collarbone.

The BSB team will compete at both events with James Hillier, who was the man of the meeting at the North West 200 in 2019.